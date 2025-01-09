Lebanese Parliament Fails To Elect New President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Lebanese Parliament failed to elect a new president during the first session held Thursday, pending its resumption in two hours.

General Joseph Aoun received 71 votes, 37 blank ballots, 14 votes for "Sovereignty and Constitution," two votes for Shibli Mallat, and four invalid ballots.

A candidate needs a two-thirds majority, or 86 votes out of 128, to win in the first round of voting. If a second round is required, the majority needed is the absolute majority, which is 65 votes.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced a two-hour suspension of the session for additional discussions.

The voting session took place today after more than two years of presidential vacancy. It began on time after the required quorum was met, with all 128 members of Parliament in attendance.

The session was attended by French presidential envoy to Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian, Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al Farhan, ambassadors from the Quintet Group involved in the presidential file, including US Ambassador Lisa Johnson, and several other diplomats. (QNA)

MENAFN09012025000067011011ID1109073858