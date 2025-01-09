Raydium Integrates With Orderly Network To Launch Solana Perpetual Futures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading DEX Raydium has integrated with Orderly to introduce perpetual futures trading, powered by Orderly's omnichain orderbook. The integration marks a milestone as Raydium becomes the first DEX within the Solana ecosystem to leverage Orderly's advanced perps liquidity solution.

With 8.4 million active users including over 600,000 daily active traders, Raydium is a dominant force in Solana spot trading. The introduction of Orderly-powered perpetuals will expand the range of trading opportunities available on Raydium by ensuring access to leveraged futures trading characterized by deep liquidity.

The integration with Raydium Protocol was made possible by Orderly Network's deployment of its omnichain orderbook on Solana in December. Its mainnet launch has enabled Solana protocols to draw liquidity from more than 30 DEXs and 73 perpetual contracts leveraging Orderly's advanced omnichain infrastructure.

Orderly Network Co-Founder Ran Yi said:“Raydium's integration with Orderly Network is a game-changer for Solana's DeFi ecosystem. Combining Raydium's best-in-class UI and battle-tested protocol with Orderly's omnichain liquidity infrastructure will enable deeper liquidity and more dynamic trading options. This collaboration is a significant step forward in bringing advanced perpetual trading solutions to the Solana blockchain and creating new markets for traders.”

Raydium's launch of perpetual futures markets using Orderly's technology will enhance trading opportunities on Solana and expand its range of DeFi primitives. Despite dominating spot trading, Solana has lagged behind EVM networks when it comes to perps due to lack of liquidity and optimized infrastructure.

Orderly Network's cloud liquidity infrastructure addresses this gap by consolidating all orders into a single shared orderbook that spans multiple blockchains. This unified liquidity pool helps to improve trading efficiency, deliver deeper liquidity, and provide tighter spreads, overcoming the limitations that have previously impaired perps trading on Solana.

The integration of Raydium with Orderly Network signals a new chapter in the evolution of Solana's DeFi landscape, opening the door to more dynamic and liquid markets for traders.

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading. Built on omnichain infrastructure, Orderly enables deep liquidity for any asset across multiple blockchains. Focused on a future of DeFi that's open to all, Orderly empowers developers to fluidly create a comprehensive array of financial products for any level of trader, without the risks of wrapped asset movement through cross-chain bridging.

About Raydium

Raydium is a leading decentralized exchange and automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Combining superior UX with secure architecture, Raydium offers deep liquidity and a suite of DeFi tools including spot trading, yield farming, and liquidity pools. With over 8.4 million active users and a strong focus on innovation, Raydium is driving the evolution of decentralized finance on Solana.

