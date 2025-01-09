Press Release - Implementation Of A Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Implementation of a share buyback program



Cergy, January 9, 2025

SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of and communications, announces the implementation of its share buyback program announced on December 12th, 2024. This program aims to partially offset the dilutive effects of the Group's employee shareholding plan and long-term incentive scheme.

SPIE has today entrusted an services provider with a mandate to acquire a maximum number of 1,250,000 SPIE shares over a period extending from January 9, 2025 to February 28, 2025.

SPIE intends to cancel all repurchased shares, thereby partially offsetting the dilutive impact of the issuance of new shares under the SHARE FOR YOU 2024 employee shareholding plan and the Group's long-term incentive plan.

This share buyback program is implemented under the authorisation granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 3, 2024, pursuant to its 10th resolution. The purchase price will not exceed the maximum price set by the said Shareholders' Meeting. Details of the share buyback program are available in section 6.4.3 of SPIE's 2023 Universal Registration Document.

Information on transactions on its own shares by SPIE under the share buyback program will be published on the Group's website ().

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.

