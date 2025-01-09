BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD TO OPEN MANUFACTURING PLANT IN MEXICO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America expansion will maximize quality control and production efficiencies

- Fadi AjamFREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To afford greater control and economies of scale in producing private label and fleet items, as well as their proprietary Auto Safes , Black Horse Off Road will be opening their first manufacturing plant outside the United States. The new 48,000-square-foot facility will be located in Mexicali, in Baja California.“The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a significant disruption in the global supply chain for many of us, and lockdowns and restrictions led to a dramatic shift in consumer demand,” said Fadi Ajam, president of Black Horse Off Road.“Factories in China had to be temporarily shut down, shipping costs skyrocketed, and delays became rampant. The pandemic exposed risks of over-reliance on single suppliers and lean manufacturing processes.”To mitigate their dependence on production facilities in China and Vietnam, Fadi made the strategic decision to open a Black Horse Off Road manufacturing plant in Mexico. The company has outsourced several products there for the past three years, so the choice to open their own facility made sense from both operational and financial standpoints.With a focus on providing exemplary craftsmanship, its talented team will include welders, engineers, designers and sales personnel – many of whom will be automotive industry veterans with more than 30 years' experience.Products made in the new manufacturing plant will include private label and fleet items like the company's Work Horse® Utility Racks and Auto Safes – both of which were introduced earlier last year.For more information, visit .About Black Horse Off RoadFounded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories' wholesaler to a globally respected brand, with facilities in Georgia, South Carolina and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers' increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery.With a logo that reflects strength, endurance and vigor, Black Horse Off Road's extensive product line includes front and rear guards; side steps; running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; and truck bed accessories. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive and online retailers across the country.

