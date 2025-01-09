Our Goal To Enhance Farmers' Income, Says Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 9 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state's“double-engine government” is consistently working towards the welfare of farmers.

"Our goal is to enhance farmers' income and make them economically prosperous," he said, noting that 70 per cent of the state's farmers own a small amount of land, necessitating a special strategy for their upliftment.

The Chief Minister said the upcoming Budget must include provisions aimed at increasing farmers' profits to empower them economically.

Addressing a pre-budget consultation meeting at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar, he took suggestions from farmers regarding their upliftment.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa and legislator Vinod Bhyanaand, among others, were present.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister engaged in one-on-one interactions with farmers.

In the first session, over 52 suggestions were shared by the farmers. Along with farmers, agricultural experts also participated in the session. In the second session, discussions were held with farmers associated with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Saini said the suggestions shared during the discussion would be incorporated into the upcoming Budget. He said the government is particularly focused on the welfare of farmers, with special attention being given to increasing their income and strengthening their position. He said agriculture contributes 18 per cent to the state's GDP and expressed the government's intention to implement measures that would ensure small landholding farmers can earn a good income.

For this, initiatives like e-mandi and other options are being developed.

The Chief Minister urged the farmers to adopt crop diversification, encouraging them to move away from traditional farming practices. He said diversification could significantly increase farmers' income. He encouraged farmers to focus on the production of coarse grains, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made efforts to bring coarse grains to the global stage.