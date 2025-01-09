(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States leads the global Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP) market, driven by advanced food processing, high consumer awareness, and innovation. With rising plant-based eating trends, strong agricultural practices, and support from initiatives, the U.S. excels in producing TVP for meat alternatives like burgers and sausages, catering to health-conscious, eco-friendly consumers. NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global texturized vegetable protein (TVP) is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1,617.5 million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2,668.9 million by 2035. Texturized Vegetable Protein (TVP) is a plant-based protein product derived primarily from defatted soy flour, a byproduct of extracting soybean oil. It is often used as a meat substitute or extender in various food applications due to its high protein content and meat-like texture. The increasing demand for allergen-free protein alternatives is a key factor driving the growth of the TVP industry. As consumers become more aware of food allergies and intolerances, there is a growing preference for safe and hypoallergenic protein options, propelling the expansion of this market. Key Takeaways:

The Texturized Vegetable Protein market is expected to grow significantly, with an estimated market size of USD 2,668.9 million by 2035.

Allergen-free protein demand is a major driver of growth as consumers increasingly prefer safe, hypoallergenic, and plant-based protein alternatives.

Applications in meat substitutes and processed foods are expected to see substantial growth, making TVP a key ingredient in the future of plant-based diets.

Rising awareness of food allergies and an increasing inclination toward health-conscious and environmentally sustainable eating habits will propel the growth of TVP.

Texturized Vegetable Protein Western Europe Market is expected to hit USD 893 million at CAGR of 4.3% from forecast period 2023 to 2033

Demand for nutritious plant-based alternatives to meat is growing in Japan, with texturized vegetable protein (TVP) expected to experience a CAGR of 8.6% by 2033 Texturized Vegetable Protein Korea Market expected to hit USD 37.4 Million at CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period of 2023 to 2033

"Texturized Vegetable Protein (TVP) continues to thrive, driven by plant-based trends, health-conscious consumers, and innovations in food processing. With emerging markets embracing plant-based alternatives and diversification into snacks and beverages, TVP's growth trajectory from 2025-2035 is poised for acceleration, making it a key player in sustainable food solutions,” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=15e85349-6ccf-46cd-b267-ca2ea1c1c2fd&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="799" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15e85349-6ccf-46cd-b267-ca2ea1c1c2fd/texturized-vegetable-protein-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Texturized Vegetable Protein Market .png" width="799" /> Key Market Insights:

Growing Allergen-Free Preferences: A notable surge in consumer awareness of food allergies and intolerances is shaping the demand for allergen-free and plant-based proteins . As consumers seek alternatives to animal-based proteins, TVP has emerged as a leading contender due to its hypoallergenic properties, making it an ideal choice for individuals with food sensitivities.

Expanding Applications in Food & Beverages: TVP's versatility and nutritional benefits are enhancing its use across a wide range of applications, including in meat substitutes, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals. As plant-based diets continue to gain traction, TVP is expected to play a significant role in the development of alternative protein products for health-conscious consumers. Rising Popularity of Plant-Based Diets: With the growing adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, the TVP market is experiencing increased demand. The rising global awareness of the environmental and health benefits of plant-based foods is fostering a positive growth outlook for TVP in both developed and emerging markets.

Market Drivers:

Consumer Awareness and Health Consciousness: A shift toward healthier, cleaner eating habits is pushing consumers to seek alternative sources of protein that align with their dietary preferences, such as allergen-free, non-GMO, and plant-based options.

Increased Investment in Plant-Based Innovation: Leading companies are innovating within the plant-based protein space, creating new TVP products that cater to diverse consumer needs, further expanding its market presence. Environmental Sustainability: As concerns about environmental sustainability intensify, plant-based protein sources like TVP are gaining traction due to their lower environmental footprint compared to traditional animal proteins.

Region-Wise Analysis for the Texturized Vegetable Protein (TVP) Industry

Country CAGR, 2025 to 2035 United States 3.7% India 4.1% China 4.8%

1. United States (CAGR: 3.7%)

The United States remains a critical player in the global TVP market, driven by a well-established plant-based food industry and increasing flexitarian dietary trends. Rising consumer interest in sustainable and protein-rich alternatives further bolsters demand. The strong presence of key manufacturers and ongoing innovations in product formulations cater to the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

2. India (CAGR: 4.1%)

India is witnessing robust growth in the TVP industry, fueled by a rising vegetarian population and increasing awareness of plant-based diets among urban consumers. The growing middle-class segment, coupled with an expanding food processing industry, is expected to accelerate the adoption of TVP across various applications, including snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and traditional recipes.

3. China (CAGR: 4.8%)

China leads the growth trajectory with the highest estimated CAGR, driven by a growing focus on healthy living and sustainable food options. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and an increasing inclination toward plant-based diets are key drivers. Innovations in soy- and pea-based TVP, supported by government initiatives promoting plant-based protein consumption, further amplify market potential.

Competition Outlook

The competitive scenario in this sector is set to evolve further as consumer preferences continue to shift toward sustainable and health-conscious eating. Companies will need to prioritize innovation, partnerships, and regional adaptability to thrive in this dynamic sector. The ability to cater to both mainstream consumers and niche segments will be crucial for maintaining long-term competitiveness.

The rapid expansion of the plant-based food sector , supported by investments from food giants and startups, is further fueling TVP industry growth. Major corporations are actively incorporating TVP in their product portfolios, leveraging its cost-effectiveness and adaptability.

Startups are also entering the industry with innovative approaches, creating niche products that cater to specific consumer needs such as gluten-free or allergen-free meat substitutes. This competitive landscape is driving continuous improvements in TVP quality and variety, ensuring that the industry remains dynamic and resilient.

For instance:

In June 2022 Roquette, who is one of the key players in the plant proteins industry, announced the launch of NUTRALYS. It is a range of organic textured proteins manufactured from pea and fava.



Leading Brands



Granea sp zoo

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc

Crown Soya Protein Group

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Fuji Oil Co Ltd

MGP Ingredients Inc

Roquette Frères

Wilmar International Ltd A&B Ingredients

Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

As per product type, the global industry has been categorized into Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Lentil Protein, Flax Protein, and Chia Protein.

By Nature:

As per Nature, the global texturized vegetable protein industry has been categorized into Organic, Conventional.

By Form:

By Form, the global texturized vegetable protein industry has been categorized into Chunks, Slice, Flakes, and Granules.

By End User:

As per End Use, the global texturized vegetable protein industry has been categorized into Industrial, Food Service Industry, and Retail.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Western Europe, Eastern, Europe, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries, Latin America, Central Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa and South Asia & Pacific.

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für texturiertes pflanzliches Protein (TVP) wird bis 2025 voraussichtlich eine Bewertung von 1.617,5 Mio. USD erreichen und wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 6,5 % wachsen und bis 2035 2.668,9 Mio. USD erreichen.

Texturisiertes pflanzliches Protein (TVP) ist ein pflanzliches Proteinprodukt, das hauptsächlich aus entfettetem Sojamehl gewonnen wird, einem Nebenprodukt der Extraktion von Sojaöl. Aufgrund seines hohen Proteingehalts und seiner fleischähnlichen Textur wird es häufig als Fleischersatz oder -streckmittel in verschiedenen Lebensmittelanwendungen verwendet.

Die steigende Nachfrage nach allergenfreien Proteinalternativen ist ein Schlüsselfaktor für das Wachstum der TVP-Industrie. Da sich die Verbraucher immer mehr für Lebensmittelallergien und -unverträglichkeiten sensibilisieren, gibt es eine wachsende Präferenz für sichere und hypoallergene Proteinoptionen, was die Expansion dieses Marktes vorantreibt.

"Texturisiertes pflanzliches Protein (TVP) gedeiht weiterhin, angetrieben von pflanzlichen Trends, gesundheitsbewussten Verbrauchern und Innovationen in der Lebensmittelverarbeitung. Mit der Hinwendung der Schwellenländer zu pflanzlichen Alternativen und der Diversifizierung in Snacks und Getränke ist der Wachstumskurs von TVP von 2025 bis 2035 auf eine Beschleunigung ausgerichtet, was das Unternehmen zu einem wichtigen Akteur bei nachhaltigen Lebensmittellösungen macht." - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Wichtige Markteinblicke:



Wachsende allergenfreie Vorlieben: Ein bemerkenswerter Anstieg des Bewusstseins der Verbraucher für Lebensmittelallergien und -unverträglichkeiten prägt die Nachfrage nach allergenfreien und pflanzlichen Proteinen. Da die Verbraucher nach Alternativen zu tierischen Proteinen suchen, hat sich TVP aufgrund seiner hypoallergenen Eigenschaften zu einem führenden Konkurrenten entwickelt, was es zu einer idealen Wahl für Menschen mit Lebensmittelempfindlichkeiten macht.

Erweiterte Anwendungen in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie: Die Vielseitigkeit und die ernährungsphysiologischen Vorteile von TVP verbessern den Einsatz in einer Vielzahl von Anwendungen, einschließlich Fleischersatzprodukten, Snacks und verzehrfertigen Mahlzeiten. Da die pflanzliche Ernährung immer mehr an Bedeutung gewinnt, wird erwartet, dass TVP eine wichtige Rolle bei der Entwicklung alternativer Proteinprodukte für gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher spielen wird. Steigende Popularität pflanzlicher Ernährung: Mit der zunehmenden Akzeptanz vegetarischer und veganer Lebensweisen verzeichnet der TVP-Markt eine steigende Nachfrage. Das weltweit steigende Bewusstsein für die ökologischen und gesundheitlichen Vorteile pflanzlicher Lebensmittel fördert positive Wachstumsaussichten für TVP sowohl in den Industrie- als auch in den Schwellenländern.



Markttreiber:

· Verbraucherbewusstsein und Gesundheitsbewusstsein: Ein Wandel hin zu gesünderen, saubereren Essgewohnheiten veranlasst die Verbraucher, nach alternativen Proteinquellen zu suchen, die ihren Ernährungspräferenzen entsprechen, wie z. B. allergenfreie, gentechnikfreie und pflanzliche Optionen.

· Erhöhte Investitionen in pflanzliche Innovationen: Führende Unternehmen entwickeln Innovationen im Bereich pflanzlicher Proteine, entwickeln neue TVP-Produkte, die auf unterschiedliche Verbraucherbedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind, und bauen ihre Marktpräsenz weiter aus.

· Ökologische Nachhaltigkeit: Da die Bedenken hinsichtlich der ökologischen Nachhaltigkeit zunehmen, gewinnen pflanzliche Proteinquellen wie TVP aufgrund ihres geringeren ökologischen Fußabdrucks im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen tierischen Proteinen an Bedeutung.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:



Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für texturiertes pflanzliches Protein mit einer geschätzten Marktgröße von 2.668,9 Mio. USD bis 2035 erheblich wachsen wird.

Die Nachfrage nach allergenfreien Proteinen ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber, da die Verbraucher zunehmend sichere, hypoallergene und pflanzliche Proteinalternativen bevorzugen.

Es wird erwartet, dass die Anwendungen in Fleischersatzprodukten und verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln erheblich zunehmen werden, was TVP zu einem wichtigen Bestandteil der Zukunft der pflanzlichen Ernährung macht. Das steigende Bewusstsein für Lebensmittelallergien und eine zunehmende Neigung zu gesundheitsbewussten und umweltverträglichen Essgewohnheiten werden das Wachstum von TVP vorantreiben.

Regionale Analyse für die Industrie für texturiertes pflanzliches Protein (TVP)

Land CAGR, 2025 bis 2035 USA 3.7% Indien 4.1% China 4.8%

1. Vereinigte Staaten (CAGR: 3,7 %)

Die Vereinigten Staaten bleiben ein wichtiger Akteur auf dem globalen TVP-Markt, angetrieben von einer gut etablierten pflanzlichen Lebensmittelindustrie und zunehmenden flexitarischen Ernährungstrends. Das steigende Interesse der Verbraucher an nachhaltigen und proteinreichen Alternativen stützt die Nachfrage zusätzlich. Die starke Präsenz wichtiger Hersteller und die kontinuierlichen Innovationen bei den Produktformulierungen tragen den sich wandelnden Bedürfnissen gesundheitsbewusster Verbraucher Rechnung.

2. Indien (CAGR: 4,1 %)

Indien erlebt ein robustes Wachstum der TVP-Industrie, das durch eine wachsende vegetarische Bevölkerung und ein zunehmendes Bewusstsein für pflanzliche Ernährung bei städtischen Verbrauchern angeheizt wird. Es wird erwartet, dass das wachsende Mittelklassesegment in Verbindung mit einer expandierenden Lebensmittelindustrie die Einführung von TVP in verschiedenen Anwendungen, einschließlich Snacks, verzehrfertigen Mahlzeiten und traditionellen Rezepten, beschleunigen wird.

3. China (CAGR: 4,8 %)

China führt den Wachstumskurs mit der höchsten geschätzten CAGR an, angetrieben durch einen wachsenden Fokus auf gesundes Leben und nachhaltige Lebensmitteloptionen. Die rasche Urbanisierung, steigende verfügbare Einkommen und eine zunehmende Neigung zu pflanzlicher Ernährung sind die Haupttreiber. Innovationen bei TVP auf Soja- und Erbsenbasis, unterstützt durch Regierungsinitiativen zur Förderung des Konsums von pflanzlichen Proteinen, verstärken das Marktpotenzial weiter.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Das Wettbewerbsszenario in diesem Sektor wird sich weiter entwickeln, da sich die Verbraucherpräferenzen weiter in Richtung nachhaltiger und gesundheitsbewusster Ernährung verschieben. Unternehmen müssen Innovation, Partnerschaften und regionale Anpassungsfähigkeit priorisieren, um in diesem dynamischen Sektor erfolgreich zu sein. Die Fähigkeit, sowohl Mainstream-Verbraucher als auch Nischensegmente zu bedienen, wird für die Aufrechterhaltung der langfristigen Wettbewerbsfähigkeit von entscheidender Bedeutung sein.

Die rasche Expansion des Sektors für pflanzliche Lebensmittel, unterstützt durch Investitionen von Lebensmittelgiganten und Start-ups, treibt das Wachstum der TVP-Branche weiter voran. Große Unternehmen integrieren TVP aktiv in ihr Produktportfolio und nutzen dessen Kosteneffizienz und Anpassungsfähigkeit.

Auch Start-ups drängen mit innovativen Ansätzen in die Branche und entwickeln Nischenprodukte, die auf spezifische Verbraucherbedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind, wie z. B. gluten- oder allergenfreie Fleischersatzprodukte. Dieses wettbewerbsintensive Umfeld führt zu kontinuierlichen Verbesserungen der TVP-Qualität und -Vielfalt und stellt sicher, dass die Branche dynamisch und widerstandsfähig bleibt.

Zum Beispiel:

Im Juni 2022 kündigte Roquette, einer der Hauptakteure in der Pflanzenproteinindustrie, die Einführung von NARRLYS an. Es handelt sich um eine Reihe von organischen, texturierten Proteinen, die aus Erbsen und Fava hergestellt werden.



Führende Marken



Granea sp Zoo

Archer Daniels Midland Unternehmen

Cargill Inc

Crown Soja Protein Gruppe

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Fuji Oil Co Ltd

MGP Zutaten Inc

Roquette Frères

Wilmar International GmbH A&B Zutaten

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Je nach Produkttyp wurde die globale Industrie in Sojaprotein, Weizenprotein, Erbsenprotein, Reisprotein, Fababohnenprotein, Linsenprotein, Flachsprotein und Chiaprotein eingeteilt.

Von Natur aus:

Gemäß Nature wurde die globale Industrie für texturierte pflanzliche Proteine in Bio und Konventionell eingeteilt.

Nach Formular:

Nach Form wurde die globale Industrie für texturierte pflanzliche Proteine in Stücke, Scheibe, Flocken und Granulate eingeteilt.

Nach Endbenutzer:

In Bezug auf die Endverwendung wurde die globale Industrie für texturierte pflanzliche Proteine in Industrie, Gastronomie und Einzelhandel eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Russlands und Weißrusslands, des Balkans und des Baltikums, Lateinamerikas, Zentralasiens, Ostasiens, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas sowie Südasiens und des Pazifiks durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

