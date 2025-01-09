Air Force Pilot Pens Guide To Honoring Heavenly Father

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Link Thompson Author

Honoring Our Creator Frankfurt

Link Thompson Author of Honoring Our Creator

"Retired pilot Thompson shares life lessons and spiritual insights in Honoring Our Creator, a memoir exploring faith, energy, and divine connection."

- Link ThompsonPETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With his memoir, author and retired Air Force and commercial pilot Link Thompson provides a guide to "Honoring Our Creator ." He shares his life story with the intent of imparting crucial lessons to his grandchildren before realizing that readers everywhere can benefit from the realizations contained in the pages of 'Honoring Our Creator: By Honoring our Inner "Small" Voice to Honor Our Common "Daddy".'Through his recollections Thompson shares a variety of insights including his beliefs on how the divine works within the universe and how people and reality is created, along with all other things both tangible and visible as well as those that are intangible and invisible. He explains how the Creator made transmutable energy within reality, which can transfer from one form to another without being lost. This includes electrical energy, which according to Thompson the Creator exists in human beings through an internal electrically natured neural circuitry that is the manifestation of His image while being invisible at the same time.This energy that Thompson says the Creator imbued within humans can be harnessed by simply asking, all that is needed is enough positive electrical energy that he likens to the size of the mustard seed in Christ's parables. The teachings of Jesus are instrumental in attaining this power, according to Thompson.About the Author:Link Thompson was an Air Force pilot and later an international airline pilot who has flown across most of the world. In his travels he has grown familiar with most major religions.

"Explore Honoring Our Creator by Link Thompson, unveiled by Sweetspire at Frankfurt Book Fair 2024!"

