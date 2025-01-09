Master Meter Announces Leadership Changes, Expanded Support, And New Distribution Partnership For Master Meter Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Master Meter, a leading provider of advanced water metering solutions, is excited to announce a series of strategic changes to Master Meter Canada designed to enhance support for our customers and strengthen our presence across the country. These updates include leadership transitions, expanded technical support, and a new distribution partnership in Ontario



Leadership Transition



After a distinguished tenure as Managing Director of Master Meter Canada, Daniel Langlois will be stepping down from his role in Q1 2025. Daniel brought over 30 years of water industry experience to Master Meter, playing a pivotal role in sales, strategic planning, and market development. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in fostering the growth of Master Meter Canada. We thank Daniel for his invaluable contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.



Pascale Therrien will continue in her important role at the Master Meter Quebec office.



Master Meter Canada

3275 Chemin de l'Industrie, Suite 217

St-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, QC J3G 0M8

Toll Free 1-866-761-1535



Master Meter Canada is pleased to announce that Colin Dickey has joined the company, effective January 7, 2025. Colin will begin transitioning into his new role as Managing Director of Master Meter Canada. Colin brings an impressive track record of business development, marketing expertise, and sales leadership across various industries. Colin will have a base of operations in Toronto, Ontario.



Expanded Technical Support



Master Meter Canada is committed to providing exceptional service and support to its customers. To meet the growing demands of our Canadian partners, we are expanding our technical support team. This enhancement ensures that our customers continue to receive timely and expert assistance with our advanced water management solutions. For support, please get in touch with us at the following.



Ontario – English Québec – French

Tel 800-842-8152 Tel 450-376-6677

Email ... Email ...



New Distribution Partnership in Ontario for 2025



To help serve Ontario's rapid growth, Master Meter Canada is proud to announce Wolseley Waterworks (a Ferguson Company) as its new distribution partner for Ontario. Wolseley's extensive branch network, technical expertise, and industry-leading service will provide Ontario municipalities with unparalleled support.



Master Meter Canada recognizes the dedication of its previous distributor, Municipal Metering Services, and particularly the hard work of Rob Derer. MMC is thankful for years of his dedicated service and partnership.



Wolseley will serve MMC customers in Ontario from their eight Branch locations. If you have any questions during the transition about purchasing support, please don't hesitate to call Pascale in the Quebec office at 1-866-761-1535 for any routing assistance.



Master Meter customers outside of Ontario will continue to be served by our current Master Meter Canada distribution channel of:



Québec | Compteurs d'eau du Québec (CDEDQ) |

Maritimes | Sansom Equipment Ltd. |

Manitoba | Integrity Waterworks | || EMCO Corp |

Alberta | McKay Water Works Supply Ltd. |

British Columbia | Western Water and Gas Products |



Looking Ahead



These strategic updates mark an exciting new chapter for Master Meter Canada. Under Colin Dickey's leadership, with expanded technical support and our new distribution partnership, we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to water utilities across Canada.



About Wolseley Waterworks



Wolseley Waterworks is a premier national distributor of critical infrastructure components, serving municipal and heavy construction sectors. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio encompassing pipe, valves, hydrants, geosynthetics, fittings, and flanges. Recognized as an industry leader, Wolseley Waterworks is dedicated to providing innovative water and wastewater treatment solutions that empower customers to achieve project success. 24/7 after-hours support ensures timely and effective solutions for even the most complex projects, enabling customers to meet their deadlines and budgets consistently.



About Master Meter



Master Meter, a subsidiary of Arad LTD, a global leader in water measurement solutions and services, provides North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor. Visit to learn more.

