Ukrainian Forces Repel Massive Russian Assault In Kursk Region
Date
1/9/2025 10:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the 47th Magura Separate Mechanized Brigade together with other units of Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled a massive enemy assault in Russia's Kursk region.
The brigade reported this on Telegram , posting the relevant video of their combat operations, Ukrinform saw.
The Russian army deployed a large number of equipment and personnel. Tanks with trawls were the first in the convoys to demine the area. The attacks came in six waves, the report says.
The enemy also tried to break through with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and buggies, deploying a total of 50 units of military equipment.
Read also: Kursk
operation significantly changes entire situation at front - AF
"But all units of the 47th Magura Brigade acted as one mechanism and punched the enemy in the teeth. Tanks, BMP-2s, BMDs, APCs, buggies, and a Lancet drone – our soldiers and friendly units burned down enemy equipment worth tens of millions of dollars," the brigade noted.
In addition, according to the 47th Brigade, the Russian army suffered casualties.
"The enemy's combat manpower losses are actually worth a company: 45 Russians were killed in action, and 53 were wounded," the brigade informed.
Read also:
Russia is forced to redeploy units from other areas to Kursk
region - NG spokesman
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Special Operations Forces posted a video showing their troops engage and liquidate Russian and North Korean soldiers and their equipment in Kursk region.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN09012025000193011044ID1109073285
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.