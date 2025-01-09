Ukrainian Forces Repel Massive Russian Assault In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the 47th Magura Separate Mechanized Brigade together with other units of Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled a massive enemy assault in Russia's Kursk region.

The brigade reported this on Telegram , posting the relevant of their combat operations, Ukrinform saw.

The Russian deployed a large number of equipment and personnel. Tanks with trawls were the first in the convoys to demine the area. The came in six waves, the report says.

The enemy also tried to break through with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and buggies, deploying a total of 50 units of military equipment.

"But all units of the 47th Magura Brigade acted as one mechanism and punched the enemy in the teeth. Tanks, BMP-2s, BMDs, APCs, buggies, and a Lancet drone – our soldiers and friendly units burned down enemy equipment worth tens of millions of dollars," the brigade noted.

In addition, according to the 47th Brigade, the Russian army suffered casualties.

"The enemy's combat manpower losses are actually worth a company: 45 Russians were killed in action, and 53 were wounded," the brigade informed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Special Operations Forces posted a video showing their troops engage and liquidate Russian and North Korean soldiers and their equipment in Kursk region.

