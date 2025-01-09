Nulogy Names Strategic Sales Leader Josh Betz As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Betz brings a wealth of experience in building best-in-class sales and revenue operations teams in the SaaS (Software as a Service) industry. Most recently, he served as GM and Head of Sales for North America at Powerfleet, where he led initiatives that enhanced presence, improved operational efficiency, and guided the company through a successful merger that strengthened its leadership position.

Prior to Powerfleet, Betz held senior leadership positions at E2open, a global chain company, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and establishing the organization as a leader in its space. Earlier in his career, Betz contributed to the success of BlueYonder (formerly RedPrairie/JDA) and Deliv, where he advanced go-to-market strategies, led market expansions, and cultivated high-performing teams.

"At Nulogy, we are thrilled for Josh to bring his extensive expertise in multi-enterprise supply chain solutions and digital transformation, combined with his empathetic leadership style, to better understand and address our customers' challenges," says Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy. "We are equally excited about Josh's proven track record in strategic sales leadership and driving revenue growth, which will be instrumental in advancing our mission to digitalize global manufacturing supply chains."

"I believe Nulogy has tremendous potential to drive value for manufacturing external supply chains through digitally enabled collaboration and synchronization," says Betz. "I'm excited to join the Nulogy team during this exciting phase in the company's growth trajectory, and I am keen to help solve the real-world challenges faced by these companies, and help Nulogy make tomorrow's supply chains more efficient, profitable, and sustainable."

Betz holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Business Administration from Carroll University.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of cloud-based supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy platform orchestrates upstream supply ecosystems composed of brands, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and agility at the speed of today's market.

