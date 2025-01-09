Eko Health Appoints Justin Spencer As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Spencer brings extensive leadership experience, having served as CFO at Vocera Communications, Symmetricom, and Covad Communications. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered measurable outcomes through strategic growth initiatives, operational excellence, and disciplined financial management. At Vocera, Spencer helped drive the growth and operational scale that ultimately led to a $3 billion by Stryker.

"We are excited to welcome Justin to Eko's executive leadership team as CFO," said Connor Landgraf, co-founder and CEO of Eko Health. "Justin's proven track record of scaling technology companies, leading through transformative moments, and delivering exceptional financial results makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His expertise will be critical as we work to expand access to early cardiac detection on a global scale."

Spencer's appointment comes as Eko builds on a series of significant milestones, including surpassing 500,000 healthcare providers on its platform, completing a $41 million Series D funding round,

securing a Category III CPT code for its AI technologies, and

receiving FDA clearance for the first AI algorithm to assist providers in the evaluation of heart failure during routine physical exams. With Eko's platform poised for further expansion, Spencer will lead the company's financial strategy and operations to drive sustained growth.

"I'm thrilled to join Eko Health at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Spencer. "The company's innovative AI solutions are reshaping how clinicians detect and manage cardiopulmonary conditions while delivering real-world impact for patients. Throughout my career, I've been drawn to opportunities that combine transformative technology with meaningful outcomes, and Eko embodies the best of both. I look forward to helping scale its platform to reach millions of providers and patients worldwide, ensuring the company achieves both its mission and its long-term financial goals."

Beyond his executive roles, Spencer has held positions in corporate strategy, development, and product management, providing him with a broad operational and strategic perspective that complements his financial expertise. He also served on the Board of Directors of iPass Inc., including as Audit Committee Chair, until the company's sale in 2019. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Utah and an MBA from The Wharton School of Business.

About Eko Health

Eko Health is a leading digital health company advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform, used by over 500,000 healthcare professionals worldwide, allows them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko Health is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with over $165 million in funding from ARTIS Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Double Point Ventures, EDBI, Highland Capital Partners, LG Technology Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, NTTVC, Questa Capital, and others.

Media Contact

Sam Moore

[email protected]

SOURCE Eko Health