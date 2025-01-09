Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets President Of European Parliament

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the President of the European Parliament, Ms. Roberta Metsola, in the presence of Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Hanafy Gebaly, of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, as well as the European Union Ambassador in Cairo, Angelina Eichhorst.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that President El-Sisi congratulated the President of the European Parliament on assuming her position, expressing Egypt's readiness to cooperate with her to strengthen the partnership between Egypt and the European Union, including the enhancement of parliamentary relations with the European side, to ensure effective communication between the peoples.

The meeting tackled ways to develop relations between Egypt and the European Union. Both sides reviewed areas of cooperation in the economic, investment, and trade sectors, as well as mechanisms to effectuate the comprehensive strategic partnership between them in all aspects. The meeting also touched on the importance of continuing cooperation in the issues of migration and counterterrorism. There was emphasis on supporting Egypt's diligent efforts to prevent illegal migration, considering it the first line of defense for Europe in this context, especially that Egypt hosts over nine million foreigners due to the current regional crises at a time when Egypt incurred an estimated loss of seven billion dollars in Suez Canal revenues in 2024 as a result of Houthi attacks on commercial ships in Bab al-Mandab, resulting from the ongoing war in Gaza.

Views were exchanged on the regional situation. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of hostages and captives, and facilitate humanitarian aid access to the Strip. The President emphasized the need to implement the two-state solution as the only option for achieving sustainable peace and stability in the region, stressing the necessity of working to prevent further escalation of the conflict and to enhance efforts to restore regional security and peace, in addition to the underpinning of the ceasefire in Lebanon and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The meeting tackled the situation in Syria. President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's keenness on Syria's unity and territorial integrity and stressed that the political process must include every spectrum of Syria's society. The President underlined that Egypt would always stand with the Syrian people.

Both sides also discussed the situation in Libya, Sudan, and Somalia. President El-Sisi underscored Egypt's keenness on the unity, security, and stability of these countries. The President of the European Parliament expressed the European Union's deep appreciation for Egypt and the wise role it plays in safeguarding the stability and security of the region and its peoples, stressing the EU's interest to further enhance coordination and consultation with Egypt on all issues of mutual interest.

