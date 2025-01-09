Pediatric Cancer Biomarkers Market Size. Share & Forecast By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

A biomarker is a biological molecule found in blood, tissues, or other body fluids that serves as an indicator of a or medical condition. In the context of cancer, biomarkers are critical for early detection, as they help identify cancer at its initial stages, allowing for timely intervention.

They also play a vital role in monitoring disease progression, assessing therapeutic efficacy, and personalizing plans based on individual genetic profiles. Moreover, biomarkers offer valuable insights into how drugs and therapies can target specific cancer types, enabling the development of more effective treatments.

Growing prevalence of pediatric cancer globally drives the global market

The growing global burden of pediatric cancer is a significant driver of market growth, with an increasing demand for accurate diagnostics and timely screening. As awareness of pediatric cancers rises, so does the need for early detection and intervention. While high-income countries benefit from advanced treatments and higher survival rates, low- and middle-income nations face considerable challenges, including limited access to diagnostic tools and healthcare infrastructure.

Environmental factors, genetic predispositions, and lifestyle changes are contributing to the rise in pediatric cancers, including brain cancer, leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. For example, in December 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that approximately 400,000 children and adolescents aged 0-19 years are diagnosed with cancer annually, underscoring the urgent need for effective diagnostic solutions like biomarkers to improve outcomes.

Integration of pediatric treatment with precision medicine creates tremendous opportunities

The integration of precision medicine into pediatric cancer care presents a major opportunity for market growth. By targeting specific biomarkers or genetic profiles, precision medicine enhances therapeutic effectiveness, providing personalized treatment options for individual patients. As ongoing research progresses, combining pediatric cancer protocols with precision medicine has remarkably improved survival rates and clinical responses.

This growing trend opens up vast potential for expanding the use of pediatric cancer biomarkers in healthcare worldwide. For example, in June 2024, researchers and clinicians in Australia demonstrated that precision medicine significantly outperformed traditional therapies, leading to improved survival and clinical outcomes for high-risk pediatric cancer patients.

North America leads the global market, commanding the largest revenue share, driven by substantial investments in research and development, a rising prevalence of pediatric cancer, and advancements in personalized medicine. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure and strong focus on early diagnosis and innovative treatments further enhance its market position.

Additionally, the presence of key industry players accelerates the integration of cutting-edge therapies into clinical practice, while government initiatives, such as funding for pediatric cancer programs and data initiatives, contribute to sustained growth and leadership in this critical healthcare sector.

The global pediatric cancer biomarkers market size was valued at USD 905.79 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 995.76 million in 2025 to reach USD 1,737.24 million by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By indication, the global pediatric cancer biomarkers market is segmented into lymphoma, neuroblastoma, leukemia, CNS tumors, and others leukemia segment owns the highest market share.

By biomarker, the global market is segmented into neuron-specific enolase (NSE), alpha-fetoprotien (AFP), ALK (anaplastic lymphoma receptor tyrosine kinase gene), CD19, CD20, CD22, and others. The CD19, CD20, and CD22 segment dominates the pediatric cancer biomarkers industry, accounting for dominating share.

By end-user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, oncology centers, research institutions, and diagnostic laboratories. The hospital segment dominates the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR. North America is the most significant global pediatric cancer biomarkers market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux SA., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., Guardant Health, Inc., ICON Public Limited Company, Illumina, Inc., Merch Sharp & Dohme Corp, Myriad Genetics, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Randox Laboratories Limited, RayBiotech Life, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In August 2024 - Illumina Inc. announced FDA approval for its first two companion diagnostics (CDx) and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) TruSight Oncology (TSO) comprehensive test. This milestone enhances pediatric cancer biomarker diagnostics, offering a detailed genetic profiling tool for precision medicine in oncology.

Segmentation

By IndicationLymphomaNeuroblastomaLeukemiaCNS TumorsOthersBy BiomarkerNeuron-Specific enolase (NSE)Alpha-Fetoprotien (AFP)ALK (Anaplastic lymphoma receptor tyrosine kinase gene)CD19, CD20, CD22OthersBy End-UserHospitalsOncology CentersResearch InstitutionsDiagnostic Laboratories