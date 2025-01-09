Plethy And VBW Join Forces To Transform MSK Healthcare With Data-Driven Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As part of this strategic alignment, John J. Viscogliosi will join the Plethy board, bringing his deep expertise in scaling healthcare companies and driving innovation in the MSK space. His involvement highlights both organizations' commitment to visionary leadership in digital MSK care.

Redefining MSK care with data-driven insights and personalized recovery solutions

The partnership unites Plethy's award-winning, data-driven patient engagement with VB's extensive expertise in scaling MSK solutions to meet the demands of payors and providers alike. Together, they are poised to tackle the critical need for cost-effective, personalized care solutions by leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven analytics.

Plethy's solutions align seamlessly with the growing demands of HealthTech and InsurTech markets. Plethy's current client base includes self-insured enterprises, insurance carriers, state funds, captives, medical groups, and health systems, reflecting the platform's adaptability across diverse healthcare and insurance sectors. Plethy's innovative solutions have transformed patient care by enabling engagement at home and providing predictive analytics to empower clinicians for tailored recovery plans. VB complements this with its proven track record of scaling neuromusculoskeletal companies, improving care quality, and reducing costs through strategic investments and healthcare innovations.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:



Empowered Patients and Quality Outcomes: Patients actively engaged in their recovery journey, leading to measurable outcomes that providers and payors expect.



Data-Driven Insights: Real-time recovery analytics for clinicians to monitor progress and make evidence-based, personalized decisions.

Meeting Evolving Payor Needs: The partnership addresses the need for maximizing clinical outcomes while ensuring cost efficiency, accelerating patients' return-to-life and work.

"This partnership is a testament to how the MSK healthcare landscape is being reshaped to meet the demands of an evolving industry. By aligning VB's proven adaptability with Plethy's innovative platform, we are creating a future where personalized, data-driven care defines excellence. Together, we will lead the transformation of digital MSK solutions, ensuring a profound and sustainable impact across the healthcare ecosystem." said Anthony G. Viscogliosi, Principal of Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC.

"We are excited to partner with Plethy, a leader in digital health. Together, we'll set new benchmarks in MSK care, delivering quality and efficiency that the healthcare industry demands." said John J. Viscogliosi, Chairman of the Board of Directors and & Member of the Investment Committee at Viscogliosi Brothers Watermark Holdings.

"This partnership with VBW reinforces our commitment to transforming digital MSK care. By joining forces, we'll empower clinicians, enhance patient experiences, and achieve impactful outcomes." said Raja Sundaram, CEO of Plethy, Inc.

"This partnership leverages advanced analytics and personalized care to deliver better outcomes for patients while addressing healthcare's cost-efficiency demands." said Kerem Mavituncalilar, CEO of Viscogliosi Brothers Watermark Holdings.

This collaboration solidifies Plethy and VB as leaders in advancing the MSK healthcare industry. Their combined expertise will drive innovation, improve patient outcomes, and deliver system-wide cost reductions, ensuring that digital MSK solutions become a reality across multiple buying centers and payors.

About Plethy, Inc.:

Plethy, Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company at the forefront of patient care and recovery analytics for musculoskeletal disorders, pioneering the use of AI to analyze real-time data for comprehensive, personalized care plans. For more information, visit .

Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC.

("VB") is a New York City-based private equity and venture capital firm specializing in the neuromusculoskeletal industry. Established in 1999, the firm focuses on identifying and building groundbreaking innovations in healthcare, aiming to address unmet clinical needs, enhance patient outcomes, and drive cost efficiency in the healthcare system. For more information, visit



Viscogliosi Brothers Watermark LLC ("VBW") is a New York City-based holding company specializing in investing in innovation within the MedTech sector. Founded in 2022, VBW is committed to creating alternative wealth for its shareholders while enhancing humanity's well-being. With a portfolio-driven investment mandate and strategic expertise, VBW supports its invested entities through financing and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, visit .

Plethy, Inc.:

Brooke Whitebread, [email protected] , 747-300-7275

Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Ceylan Kendir, [email protected] , +90 (532) 476-4343

