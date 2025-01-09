New England Life Care Selects Inovalon’S Scriptmed® To Scale Infusion Therapy And Specialty Pharmacy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ScriptMed Infusion will Accelerate New England Life Care's Patient-Centric Care and Scale Pharmacy Operations

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon , a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that New England Life Care (NELC), an in-home infusion therapy provider, has selected the company's cloud-native ScriptMed Infusion pharmacy management software to optimize their pharmacy home infusion operations. NELC is a non-profit hospital services cooperative that partners with more than 65 non-profit member hospitals in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont to provide home infusion services, and ScriptMed Infusion's purpose-built pharmacy management software will empower its providers to deliver patient-centered care and streamline site-of-care coordination and management.

NELC's mission is to provide the very best care and services to home infusion patients and ScriptMed Infusion's customizable features and modules will allow NELC to achieve operational efficiencies, improve patient engagement, and support data-driven decision-making through streamlined workflows, real-time analytics, and interoperability. Additionally, NELC is integrating Inovalon's real-time, on-demand access to patient-specific clinical data, known as DataStream TM, to enhance clinical workflows and patient care by prepopulating patient medical history data including critical diagnosis and medication profile datasets, empowering greater operational workflow efficiencies, a better patient consumer experience, and more informed care decisions.

"We chose Inovalon's ScriptMed solution for its ability to transform the experience of our care teams across our network of hospital partners and, most importantly, for the patients we serve,” said Brian Treptow, Chief Information Officer, New England Life Care.“Tailored workflows designed for home infusion and nutrition empower our teams to feel more connected, confident, and capable in delivering exceptional care. Enhanced coordination and streamlined processes allow our staff to dedicate their focus to what truly matters ― achieving safe care and the best outcomes for patients in the comfort of their homes."

ScriptMed Infusion is a cloud-native, end-to-end solution designed to streamline pharmacy operations by eliminating the need for multiple systems. Built for specialty and home infusion pharmacies, the software automates manual tasks, enhances scheduling, facilitates accurate billing and reimbursement, and supports site-of-care management with a secure, scalable platform. By integrating operations into a single solution and delivering real-time insights and interoperability with partners, ScriptMed Infusion empowers pharmacies to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and provide better patient care.

“NELC's dedication to patient-centric care aligns with our mission to empower healthcare organizations through innovative pharmacy infusion and management solutions,” said Ernie Shopes, President and General Manager of Inovalon's Pharmacy Business Unit.“ScriptMed Infusion will help New England Life Care overcome access barriers and significant fragmentation across the infusion industry to bring critical treatments to patients faster and more efficiently.”

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 86 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 682,000 clinical settings, and 397 million unique lives. For more information, visit .

About New England Life Care

New England Life Care is a 501(e), not-for-profit, hospital collaborative serving more than 65 not-for-profit member hospitals in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. New England Life Care provides experienced, efficient and effective home infusion therapy, home infusion nursing and specialty pharmacy services including nutritional, anti-infective, chemotherapy, pain management, and more to communities across New England. NELC operates home infusion pharmacies in Woburn and Canton Massachusetts, Concord New Hampshire and Scarborough, Maine. NELC also operates an ambulatory infusion suite in Woburn, Massachusetts. Our responsive network of home infusion therapy clinicians, pharmacists, logistic support staff, billing, and insurance experts allow our patients to start their home infusion therapy treatments fast ― often within hours of notification. Our focus on safety, compliance, monitoring, and customer service lowers costs, re-hospitalization, infection rates and promotes the best possible outcomes.

