US Congress verifies Trump’s election triumph

(MENAFN) The U.S. has officially certified Donald and J.D. Vance as the winners of the 2024 presidential election, with no objections from Democrats, marking the first time since 1988 that a victory has gone unchallenged. The Trump-Vance ticket secured 312 Electoral College votes, the popular vote, and won all seven key swing states, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.



Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, ceremonially certified her own defeat during the joint session of Congress. She emphasized the importance of a peaceful transfer of power, a contrast to the chaotic events of 2021 when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.



Trump celebrated the certification, calling it a historic moment and reaffirming his campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again" on his Truth Social platform. The joint session occurred amidst a winter storm in Washington, with heightened security and police presence around the Capitol.



Trump, who has never accepted his loss in 2020, reiterated his claims of election irregularities, while the 2021 Capitol breach occurred as some Republicans sought to object to the 2020 election certification.

