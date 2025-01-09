UK faces severe snow, ice as temperatures drop

(MENAFN) The Met Office has issued updated snow and ice warnings for Thursday, with temperatures in parts of the UK expected to plunge to as low as -16°C.



The ongoing cold snap is forecast to create treacherous conditions, prompting heightened alerts across several areas.



A yellow warning for snow and ice remains active for northern Scotland until midnight on Thursday, with residents warned of icy roads and poor visibility. Travelers and commuters in the affected regions are urged to exercise caution.



Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington emphasized the severity of the icy weather in southwestern England, where sleet and snow are predicted to cover areas such as Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, and Somerset.



“With low temperatures persisting, sleet or snow will fall to low levels through Wednesday afternoon and evening,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Manchester Airport had to temporarily shut both runways early Wednesday morning due to "significant levels of snow."



In a statement, the airport assured that teams are working hard to clear the runways "as quickly as possible." Passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines directly for the latest flight updates.

