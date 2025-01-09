Rpost Launches SMART-As-A-Service With Rmail Recommendstm AI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost introduces the first of its 2021 SMART-as-a-Service enhancements with RMail RecommendsTM AI, revolutionizing e-security and e-signature processes. This innovative feature, now integrated into the RMail for Outlook app, uses real AI to automate smarter data loss prevention (DLP) and enhance user training at the point of email composition. It dynamically adapts encryption, authentication, and e-signature methods based on context, eliminating complexity while enhancing security and compliance.



RMail RecommendsTM AI is designed to simplify IT operations, reduce human error, and ensure productivity by intuitively guiding users to make smarter decisions when handling sensitive emails. Available worldwide in multiple languages, this update offers unparalleled ease of use for organizations seeking a seamless way to secure communication and automate compliance. Existing RMail users can install the update at no additional cost via the RMail apps center.



