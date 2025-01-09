Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Expands Product Portfolio, Strengthening Its Commitment To Holistic Health And Sustainability

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 9th January 2025 – Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd. (AVP), a pioneer in Ayurvedic healthcare with over 120 years of expertise, is marking a pivotal moment in its journey by expanding its product portfolio. The company is introducing two new products designed to enhance the wellness of both infants and adults, reinforcing its dedication to offering comprehensive solutions that combine the wisdom of Ayurveda with modern needs.



The newly launched products include the Kesini Hair Care Range, which features Bringadi Thailam, an Ayurvedic hair oil enriched with the nourishing properties of four types of milk to support hair growth and restore scalp health. Additionally, AVP introduces AVP Baby Oil, a gentle formulation made with virgin coconut oil and rare herbs to nurture infant skin. These offerings are a testament to AVP's ongoing mission to provide sustainable, accessible wellness solutions that meet the evolving demands of today's consumers while honouring the brand's rich Ayurvedic legacy.



“We are committed to making Ayurvedic care accessible to people at every stage of life,” said Mr. Vipin Vijay, CEO of AVP.“With our new product offerings, ranging from infant care to holistic wellness, we are integrating the power of Ayurveda into everyday life. By staying true to our core values of Vidya (Knowledge), Vaidya (Expertise), and Vidhi (Methodology), we ensure that our innovations respect traditional wisdom while addressing the dynamic needs of modern consumers.”



This expansion forms a crucial part of AVP's broader strategy to adapt to the changing landscape of health and wellness while remaining anchored in its Ayurvedic foundation. The company continues to combine timeless Ayurvedic formulations with cutting-edge research, ensuring each product is both effective and in harmony with the principles of Ayurveda.



“At AVP, we recognize that wellness is not just about products; it's about building meaningful connections through the principles of Ayurveda,” said Shri Krishnadas Varier, Executive Director of AVP.“Our innovative solutions honour our heritage while meeting the needs of todays and tomorrow's health-conscious consumers, providing holistic wellness experiences that resonate across generations.”



AVP also continues to diversify its range of Ayurvedic products, which includes specialised solutions such as Urojith, Livojith, and Lumbajith Capsules. These products are designed to address health concerns like renal, liver, and spinal health, highlighting AVP's expertise in Ayurvedic remedies tailored to modern challenges.



A central aspect of AVP's commitment to sustainability is its focus on responsible sourcing. The company has implemented a backward integration model, sourcing 50% of its key herbs, such as Indigo and Bhringaraj, from local farmers. As a plastic-positive company, AVP goes beyond neutrality by recycling more plastic than it uses, thereby contributing to a cleaner planet. This approach ensures the quality and sustainability of AVP's Ayurvedic formulations, while also supporting environmental stewardship. On the digital front, AVP is modernising its operations through cloud-based supply chain platforms and e-commerce solutions, enabling global access to Ayurvedic wellness. However, to maintain a personal and on-the-ground approach, the company's Talk to Vaidya initiative stands out. This service offers consumers direct consultations with qualified Ayurvedic doctors, providing tailored advice and support.



With this expansion, AVP continues to lead the way in holistic wellness, offering products and services that honour the legacy of Ayurveda while evolving to meet the demands of the modern world.



About Arya Vaidya Pharmacy :



The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Limited stands as an embodiment of a rich legacy exceeding 120 years and 80 years of achievements in Ayurvedic healthcare. Nestled in Coimbatore, AVP has established itself as a pioneering force in harmonizing ancient Ayurvedic traditions with modern medical practices. This reputable institution boasts an expansive global footprint, encompassing a network of top-tier physicians, cutting-edge production facilities, comprehensive treatment centres, and renowned academic institutions.

