Zelensky Arrives At Ramstein Base In Germany
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany to participate in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).
This was reported by radio Liberty on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.
"Zelensky has arrived at the Ramstein base in Germany," the report states.
The day before, in an address, Zelensky announced that during his visit to Germany, in addition to attending the UDCG meeting, negotiations with partners at the level of defense ministers and military commanders were also planned.
The 25th meeting of the UDCG is set to take place on January 9 under the chairmanship of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
