Ze'ev Jabotinsky introduces his "Iron Wall" doctrine

(MENAFN) Nearly a century ago, Ze'ev Jabotinsky introduced his "Iron Wall" doctrine, laying out the only path for Zionism to achieve its dream of a Jewish state in the Land of Israel. Jabotinsky believed that military force, symbolized by an "Iron Wall," was the only way to compel Arabs to recognize the of a Jewish state. While the main Zionist movement initially rejected Jabotinsky’s approach in favor of a more inclusive vision of a binational state, figures like David Ben-Gurion also eventually adopted Jabotinsky's ideas in a more pragmatic form after Israel’s War of Independence. Since Jabotinsky's time, Israel has built a state, welcomed immigration, and aspired to a "new Middle East." Yet, the recent events of October 7 have shown that Jabotinsky’s doctrine remains as relevant as ever. To ensure its continued presence and security, Israel must build a modern "Iron Wall."



A recent report from the Nigel Commission on defense needs emphasizes that Israel’s future security will rely on heavy investment in advanced weapons, technology, and human resources. In the age of artificial intelligence, space warfare, and laser weapons, the idea of buffer zones might seem outdated, but the need for such defensive zones remains critical. These security belts are already in place in Gaza, southern Lebanon, and the eastern Golan Heights. Jabotinsky’s doctrine also raises a crucial question: what about the "Iron Wall" in relation to the Arab minority within Israel? His approach calls for the protection of minority rights while enforcing strong security measures. Addressing the issue of illegal weapons in the Arab sector and criminal activity within families is essential. A strong security policy, combined with full rights for Arabs in all aspects of life, forms part of the "Iron Wall" that must be established in Israel today.

