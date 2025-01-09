Los Angeles Fires: Nora Fatehi Evacuates Home As 'Apocalyptic' Blaze, Priyanka Chopra Shares Concerns

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Los Angeles wildfires: celebrities with homes in Los Angeles, like Priyanka Chopra and Nora Fatehi has shared witness accounts of the raging fire that has engulfed the county.

The Palisades Fire that is scorching the seaside area between Malibu and Santa Monica has exploded to more than 17,000 acres with zero containment, has been dubbed the most destructive in LA county's history, according to CNN report.

Los Angeles Wildfires: CNN Shared map of the destruction the Palisades Fire has caused.

At least five people have died as several wind-driven fires blazing across the county remains uncontained.



On Wednesday (January 8, 2025), Priyanka Chopr shared a glimpse of the fire on Instagram Story and wrote, "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight".

She also posted another video on her Instagram Story. The video shows the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has scorched thousands of acres and destroyed homes.

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared that she and her team were ordered to evacuate due to the escalating crisis.

Detailing the chaos, Nora Fatehi wrote,“I am in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I have never seen anything like that. This is insane, we just got an evacuation order five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I am evacuating out of here. I am gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it."