J&K LG, CM Extend Christmas Greetings

Srinagar- The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said,“On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I convey my warm greetings to the people. I hope that this occasion of festivity ushers in love and harmony amongst the people.

The festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, serves as a reminder to embrace Lord Christ's teachings of love, compassion, and forgiveness in our daily lives. This auspicious occasion inspires us to renew our commitment towards the welfare of each other for a prosperous future for all.

May the spirit of Christmas encourage us to help those in need and bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all”.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended warm greetings to the people celebrating Christmas in Jammu and Kashmir and across the world.

Describing Christmas as a festival symbolising peace, love and compassion, the Chief Minister said that the teachings of Jesus Christ continue to inspire humanity to uphold the values of kindness, forgiveness and harmony.