Restoring America's Global Health Leadership

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

For far too long, the United States spent billions of dollars on global health by writing checks to NGOs and hoping results would follow. Too often, recipient nations had little say, accountability was weak, and only a fraction of that money ever reached patients on the ground. That approach was inefficient, ineffective, and unsustainable. Under President Trump's leadership, we put a stop to it.

Today, guided by the America First Global Health Strategy, the United States is working directly with sovereign nations – with governments, not intermediaries that impose one-size-fits-all solutions from the outside. This shift has restored accountability, reaffirmed national ownership, and restored America as the world's global health leader.

In recent weeks, that approach has delivered results at record speed. Since December 4, the United States has signed landmark bilateral health Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Kenya, Rwanda, Liberia, Uganda, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Cameroon, and Nigeria. These MOUs represent more than $8 billion in direct U.S. assistance, alongside more than $5 billion in recipient country co-investment, to combat infectious disease threats over the next five years.

These MOUs advance America's national interest. They save lives, export American health innovation, reduce waste and inefficiency, and coordinate directly with national governments to prevent, detect, and respond to global health threats on their own – making nations less reliant on U.S. taxpayers.

And this is just the beginning. More bilateral health MOUs are on the way as we continue to deliver results, keep our promises, and put American leadership – and American interests – first.