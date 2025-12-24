Ex-Puducherry CM Narayanasamy's Christmas Message Of Peace, Harmony

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry, Velu Narayanasamy, extended warm greetings on the occasion of Christmas, saying that the message of peace and harmony should be spread globally. "The message of peace, love, and unity should be spread throughout the world. I wish all the Christians living in Puducherry, across India, and around the world a very Happy Christmas," he told ANI.

Christmas Celebrations Across India

The festivities began in Puducherry at midnight as devotees offered mass prayers at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Church in Puducherry. From Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi to Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, prayers are being held at various churches, creating an atmosphere of faith, hope, and religious fervour, celebrating the festival of joy. People are celebrating Christmas by lighting candles at the churches, singing Christmas carols, offering prayers, and remembering Jesus Christ. Cities across the nation have been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as people immerse themselves in the festive joy on the occasion of Christmas. The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

The Meaning and Traditions of Christmas

Christmas falls on December 25th every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony. On this occasion, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season. Churches hold special prayers, creating an atmosphere of faith and hope. The festival is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm and holds special significance for Christians. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)