J & K High Court Stays Shopian Bar Association Elections

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has stayed the proposed elections to the District Bar Association Shopian.

A bench of Justice Rajesh Sekhri passed the order while hearing a petition filed by a practicing advocate from the District, who has challenged amendments made to the Bar Association's constitution in 2023.

He contended that the amendments were introduced by a handful of members without any enabling amendment clause in the original 2012 constitution. The advocate alleged that the changes were aimed at restricting and depriving young advocates from participating in the Bar elections.

The advocate further submitted that on October 17 he sought details related to the amendment process, including a copy of the amended constitution, names of members who proposed the amendment, notice for the general body meeting, minutes of the meeting, list of members who voted in favour of the amendment, and the circular adopting the amendment. However, none of the requested information was provided to him, he said.

The advocate has also challenged the notification dated December 11, issued by the Election Commission of the Bar Association, announcing fresh elections on December 27.