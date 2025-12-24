Christmas In Bhubaneswar: Devotees Offer Midnight Mass, Pray For Peace

Christmas Celebrations in Bhubaneswar

Devotees offered midnight mass prayers at the St. Vincent's Pro Cathedral in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to mark the Christmas celebrations. John Barwa, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, remembered the true essence of Christmas and urged the people to walk down the path of peace, love, unity, and brotherhood on the occasion, as devotees offered midnight mass prayers at the St. Vincent's Pro Cathedral in Bhubaneswar.

"We are celebrating Christmas with joy. Preparations have been going on for a month. May there be peace throughout the world. He is the King of Peace. But our world is breaking apart, falling into pieces. Fighting, quarrelling, and violence are ruining everything, and in this way, our lives are falling apart. Our real life is one of love, peace, unity, and brotherhood, and we should embrace that life. That is the essence of Christmas. Whether it is a major festival of any religion, that is the fundamental message, and that is how we should live our lives," he told ANI.

Messages of Peace and Hope Across India

Ranchi: An Example of Harmony

In Jharkhand's Ranchi, Metropolitan Archbishop Vincent Aind of St. Mary's Cathedral in Ranchi, said that India is a shining example of how different communities can live in peace and harmony. "Christmas brings a message of peace, goodwill, and mutual understanding. It teaches us to live peacefully and harmoniously and to treat everyone as God's creation. To consider everyone as our brother and sister is the message that Lord Jesus Christ gave, and that is the message we share during Christmas...Our country is known for having witnessed many different communities living together, and we have shown that this is possible. In fact, we serve as an example for the entire world. We are a good example, and we should maintain that. My message to my fellow Indians is that we should embrace our diversity as a source of beauty..." he said.

Kolkata: A Call to Serve Humanity

Father Tileshwar at St. Teresa's Church in Kolkata said, "Lord Jesus was born on Earth for peace, and we want this peace to reach everyone's heart and mind...The message today is that we all should serve humanity."

Goa: A Beacon of Hope

Priest of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa, Fr. Cipriano Da Silva, said that the festival brings renewed enthusiasm, joy, and vigour. It stirs hope in a society torn apart by grief and pain. "The birth of Jesus brings hope to our hopeless society. The world is torn apart by wars, misery, and sadness. Yet there is always hope, hope for a new life, and the birth of Jesus brings this new life to all of us. It brings new enthusiasm, new joy, and new vigour, reminding us that nothing is lost. The joy of Christmas abides with us throughout the year, the joy of hope that, in every hopeless situation, God brings us new life and new hope..." he said.

Nationwide Festive Spirit

Cities across the nation are adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as people immerse themselves in the festive joy on the occasion of Christmas. The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees.

The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead. (ANI)

