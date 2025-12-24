Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
No Smart Devices Inside Parliament Complex, Mps Told

2025-12-24 08:05:50
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Lok Sabha

New Delhi- The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday urged MPs against using digital devices, such as smart spectacles, pens and watches, in the Parliament complex as it could compromise their privacy and breach“parliamentary privileges”.

A Lok Sabha bulletin reminded the members of Parliament that a large number of advanced devices, such as smart spectacles, pen cameras and smart watches, are widely available in the country now.

Some of these devices, it cautioned, can be used in ways so as to“compromise privacy of members and breach parliamentary privileges”.

“Members are therefore requested to refrain from using such devices in any way that compromises security, privileges and privacy of members in any part of the Parliament Estate,” it said.

MENAFN24122025000215011059ID1110523274



Kashmir Observer

