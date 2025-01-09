Father Of Late Azerbaijani Grandmaster Buried In II Alley Of Honor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gasmay Hashimov, a father of the late International Grandmaster Vugar Hashimov, has been buried in the II Alley of Honor, Azernews reports.

The funeral ceremony was attended by relatives of the deceased, representatives of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and media.

Gasmay Hashimov was born in 1949 in Goranboy district and served as the commander of the Central Sports Club of the Army for many years. He made significant contributions to the development of various sports in the Central Sports Club of the Army during his tenure.

The Hashimov family has always been passionate about sports. Gasmay Hashimov played an important role in his son Vugar Hashimov's development as a chess player and world champion. Gasmay Hashimov was Vugar Hashimov's first chess teacher and supported him throughout his chess career.

Since 2014, he has headed the Organizing Committee of the Supertournament dedicated to Vugar Hashimov.

In 2016, he founded the Vugar Hashimov Chess Academy.

Gasmay Hashimov, a veteran chess player, was awarded a personal presidential grant in 2023 for his long-term efforts to develop sports in Azerbaijan.

Gasim Gashimov, along with his spouse Aida Hashimova, was injured in an explosion at their home on December 3 of the last year. He passed away in the hospital on January 8, 2025.