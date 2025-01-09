Father Of Late Azerbaijani Grandmaster Buried In II Alley Of Honor
Laman Ismayilova
Gasmay Hashimov, a father of the late International Grandmaster
Vugar Hashimov, has been buried in the II Alley of Honor,
Azernews reports.
The funeral ceremony was attended by relatives of the deceased,
representatives of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and media.
Gasmay Hashimov was born in 1949 in Goranboy district and served
as the commander of the Central Sports Club of the Army for many
years. He made significant contributions to the development of
various sports in the Central Sports Club of the Army during his
tenure.
The Hashimov family has always been passionate about sports.
Gasmay Hashimov played an important role in his son Vugar
Hashimov's development as a chess player and world champion. Gasmay
Hashimov was Vugar Hashimov's first chess teacher and supported him
throughout his chess career.
Since 2014, he has headed the Organizing Committee of the
Supertournament dedicated to Vugar Hashimov.
In 2016, he founded the Vugar Hashimov Chess Academy.
Gasmay Hashimov, a veteran chess player, was awarded a personal
presidential grant in 2023 for his long-term efforts to develop
sports in Azerbaijan.
Gasim Gashimov, along with his spouse Aida Hashimova, was
injured in an explosion at their home on December 3 of the last
year. He passed away in the hospital on January 8, 2025.
