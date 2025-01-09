Correction Notice Regarding Previous Article

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU)

HONG KONG, CHINA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dear partners, investors, and the public,

Recently, there was article about our company. Due to the error of foreign currency conversion in the article, some data are inaccurate. To avoid misleading the and to protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors, we have conducted a thorough review and correction of the erroneous data in the article, adhering to our commitment to being highly responsible to the market and investors. The corrections are as follows:

The article that needs to be corrected is titled: "AIX Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFU): Reshaping AI Insurance and the Healthcare Industry-A Promising Future Ahead?"

The incorrect portion of the release is as follows:

“As of December 31, 2023, AIFU's total revenue reached $3.198 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 14.98%, and net profit was $289 million, demonstrating a year-on-year increase of 237.25%.”

This has now been corrected to:

“As of December 31, 2023, AIFU's total revenue reached US$450.5 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 14.98%, and net income attributable to shareholders was US$39.5 million, demonstrating a year-on-year increase of 179.7%.”

We take the accuracy of our public communications very seriously, and we are committed to thoroughly reviewing all information we release in the future to ensure its correctness and reliability.

email us here

AIX Inc.

AIX Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.