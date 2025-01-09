ZāZEN Properties’ The Hub Residences celebrates unprecedented success, achieves 100% sales in its first week of launch

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE – 08 January 2025: ZāZEN Properties, a leading sustainable and award-winning real estate developer in the UAE, proudly announced the overwhelming success it received for its latest development, The Hub Residences by ZāZEN in Al Furjan. Selling over 95% on launch day and completing sales just a few days later, this development solidifies ZāZEN Properties’ leadership in Dubai’s flourishing off-plan real estate market.

With all one-bedroom and three-bedroom units featuring maids' rooms selling out immediately at launch and two-bedroom units following within the next few hours, The Hub Residences demonstrated extraordinary demand from both end-users and investors. The two-bedroom units with maids' rooms, a standout offering across ZāZEN’s portfolio, achieved a 90% sale rate at launch, while 95% of their new product, the Townhouse apartments, were sold on the first day, setting a new benchmark in Al Furjan.

The success of The Hub Residences reflects broader market trends. One-bedroom units remain highly sought after by singles and young professionals, with 35% of apartment seekers favoring this configuration in 2024. Two-bedroom units, popular among small families and investors, accounted for a significant share of buyer interest, while demand for three-bedroom apartments and larger units surged among affluent buyers seeking luxury and space. This trend is fueled by a growing population of high-net-worth individuals relocating to Dubai. To meet this demand, Dubai is set to complete nearly 9,000 villas by the end of 2024 and an additional 19,700 in 2025.

Madhav Dhar, COO and Founding Member of ZāZEN Properties, commented: “The extraordinary success of The Hub Residences underscores the strength of Dubai’s real estate market and ZāZEN’s identity as a trusted brand. Our commitment to creating developments that focus on community and quality, resonates with end-users and investors alike, adding value to how they live and how their investment grows. With record-breaking transaction volumes and rising property values, Dubai continues to shine as a global real estate hub. The diversity of our buyers, representing over 15 nationalities, and the trust built through repeat purchasers and referrals, highlight our unwavering dedication to delivering quality, timely completion, and innovative designs, while positively impacting the environment. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, ZāZEN remains focused on shaping sustainable communities that contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s economic growth and to our community of owners.”

ZāZEN’s ability to build trust within its community is further evidenced by 20% of The Hub Residences’ buyers being repeat customers and 30% referred by satisfied owners. This loyalty reflects the high-quality of homes ZāZEN delivers and its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. Strategically located near the Al Furjan metro station and featuring a diverse mix of unit types, The Hub Residences has become a standout choice in a highly competitive market.

The UAE's real estate market achieved record-breaking growth in 2024, with transaction volumes reaching $170.2 billion (AED 625 billion), reaffirming Dubai's position as a global real estate hub. Residential property prices climbed by up to 15% in the latter half of the year, driven by rising construction costs and a strong influx of international buyers. Looking ahead, analysts predict continued organic growth in 2025 , underpinned by increasing property values, new project launches, and higher transaction volumes in both sales and rentals. The UAE Central Bank forecasts GDP growth of 6.2% in 2025, largely supported by the real estate sector's dynamism.





