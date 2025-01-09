Supercoppa Italiana 2025 Finals: Watch Exclusively on STARZPLAY!

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 6 January 2025: STARZPLAY, a leading subscription on demand (SVOD) service in the MENA region, proudly announces the official streaming of this year’s Supercoppa Italiana (Italian Super Cup) 2025 Finals, a thrilling face-off between Italy’s football giants. Hosted at King Fahad International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the much-anticipated final between Inter and Milan takes place today, January 6, and will be available live and on-demand only on STARZPLAY.

The tournament has already captivated football fans with its semi-final matchups: Inter versus Atalanta on January 2 and Juventus versus AC Milan on January 3. Now, the ultimate showdown promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat action, as two of Italy’s biggest clubs compete for the coveted title.

As the exclusive streaming partner in the Middle East, STARZPLAY is bringing fans closer to the action, ensuring that every moment of this spectacle is accessible right from the comfort of their screens. With live coverage of the finals and on-demand access to earlier matches, STARZPLAY delivers a comprehensive viewing experience for football enthusiasts across the region.

This marks yet another milestone in STARZPLAY’s ever-expanding sports portfolio, cementing its commitment to providing premium sports entertainment to its users.

Fans can subscribe to STARZPLAY and download the app now to secure front-row seats to tonight’s Supercoppa Italiana finals at 11 PM, along with more exclusive sports content.





