Network Access Control Market To See Stunning Growth: $16.2 Billion By 2032

The growth of the network access control is predominantly fueled by several key determinants. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and frequent

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The growth of the Network Access Control Market is predominantly fueled by several key determinants. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and frequent, organizations prioritize robust network security. In addition, information privacy policies such as GDPR and HIPAA require organizations to enforce robust protection controls to defend sensitive records. Furthermore, the growing use of cloud computing and rise of remote work bring your own device (BYOD) policies blurs traditional network boundaries. Moreover, increased awareness of network security risks, growing adoption of mobile devices and wireless networks, and the need for improved network visibility and control, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the network access control market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost, hamper the growth of the market. The global network access control market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $16.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 363 Pages) at:Network access control is a significant security approach that is crucial for restricting access to private networks and sensitive resources. It enforces policies on endpoints to ensure that only authorized and compliant users and devices are allowed to enter the network. In addition, by improving cybersecurity and compliance, network access control protects businesses from malware, ransomware, and unauthorized access to sensitive data. These solutions offer total network visibility, instant user profiling, guest networking management, internal access management, and network management. Moreover, the proliferation of devices and users is hard to map and monitor, making complete network visibility challenging. Therefore, network access control solutions solve this issue by mapping every device that connects to a network infrastructure and implementing policies covering every authorized user.By component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global network access control market revenue , as hardware components in network access control are responsible for implementing and enforcing security policies across the network. This prevents unauthorized access and ensures compliance with security protocols. However, the service segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the adoption of digital technologies across various industries and the availability of desired manufacturing facilities from anywhere at any time are the major driving factors for market growth.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :By region, North America dominated the network access control industry share in 2022 for the network access control market. The increasing investment of businesses and government bodies in advanced technologies such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, and IoT to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global network access control market revenue as the cloud-based network access control facilitates flexible access control, especially for remote or mobile users. As a result, with cloud infrastructure, users can securely access the network from anywhere, anytime, using various devices. This is particularly essential in today's distributed work environments. However, the on-premise segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2032, owing to high level of security and safety offered by on-premise based network access control technologies.The key players profiled in this report includeBroadcom, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:On the basis of deployment type, the global network access control market share was dominated by the on-premise segment in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, it typically involves hardware and software solutions that authenticate and authorize devices seeking access to the internal network. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth. cloud-based network access control solutions often offer advanced analytics and reporting capabilities. This helps in identifying vulnerabilities and strengthening security measures. Furthermore, cloud-based network access control solutions often eliminate the need for substantial on-premises hardware and maintenance costs.Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global network access control market revenue as network access control solutions help large enterprises to manage and control access across the diverse network environments, and ensure authorized, and complies with security policies. However, the small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to adoption of cloud-based network access control solutions in SMEs due to their scalability and ease of management. As cloud-based network access control offer feasible option for SMEs within limited resources for infrastructure management.Inquiry Before Buying:Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the global network access control market revenue, owing to the increasing activities of data breaches in various sectors are the key driving demand for the network access control market in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of smart technologies such as AI and ML escalates the demand for network access control.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than one-fourth of the global network access control market revenue. Rise in adoption of secure networks and network access control in BFSI sector enables the shift towards digital services, specifically mobile banking, where customers can conduct diverse financial transactions using mobile applications. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 26.0% from 2022 to 2032. As network access control helps to identify potential threats and restrict access for suspicious devices or users, and safeguarding the system from potential breaches in the industry.Other Trending Reports:Confidential Computing Market -Zero-Touch Provisioning Market -Workspace As A Service Market -

