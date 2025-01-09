Bitcoin Tumbles Below $95,000 As Market Sentiment Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin's price dropped to $93,026 on January 9, 2025, marking a 2% decline in 24 hours. CoinSwitch reported this development in their latest analysis.



The market experienced a mixed performance, with major assets showing minor corrections. Bitcoin's trading volume remained robust at $64.43 billion, indicating active market participation.



Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, showed stability with minor losses. It traded at $3,324.80, down 0.74% from the previous day. The market displayed varied results. bucked the downward trend, gaining 1.21% to reach $2.35.



Cardano faced a significant drop of 6.14%, trading at $0.9382. Institutional investors demonstrated continued interest in Bitcoin . They accumulated over 34,000 BTC at prices below $95,000 within the past 30 days.



This accumulation occurred despite retail demand reaching its lowest point in five years. The contrast between institutional and retail behavior highlights the divergent market perspectives.







Technical analysis revealed mixed signals for Bitcoin's short-term outlook. The TD Sequential indicator flashed a buy signal on the hourly chart near the 200-hour moving average at $97,000.



However, a drop below this level could push the price down to $92,000. Traders closely monitor these levels for potential entry or exit points. The recent price movement invalidated a potential bullish breakout pattern.

Key Levels and Market Sentiment

Bitcoin fell back below key support levels, raising concerns among market participants. Some analysts suggest that Bitcoin needs to hold around $90,000 to avoid further decline. The market remains cautious, awaiting catalysts that could influence Bitcoin's trajectory.



External factors continue to impact the cryptocurrency market . The release of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes reinforced concerns about tighter monetary policies.



These economic pressures influenced market sentiment, leading to sustained selling across most digital assets. Bitcoin's performance in 2025 will likely depend on various factors. These include regulatory developments, institutional adoption, and macroeconomic conditions.



Market participants eagerly anticipate potential legislation focused on cryptocurrencies and the expansion of public equity markets in the crypto space. As the market navigates through this period of uncertainty, traders and investors remain vigilant.



They closely monitor key support and resistance levels, trading volumes, and institutional activity. The coming weeks may provide clearer direction for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market.

