Sonova announces changes to its Board of Directors

Group & Investor Release The Board of Directors (the Board) has nominated Laura Stoltenberg for election as a new member at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June 2025. She succeeds Stacy Enxing Seng, who, after a long tenure, will not stand for re-election. Lukas Braunschweiler will retire from his position as a Board member due to approaching the age limit. Stäfa (Switzerland), January 9, 2025 – Sonova Holding AG (SWX: SOON), a leading provider of hearing solutions, today announces changes to its Board of Directors as part of its long-term succession planning. The Board has nominated Laura Stoltenberg for election as a new member at the AGM 2025. Laura succeeds Stacy Enxing Seng, who after more than a decade of service, will not stand for re-election. In addition, Lukas Braunschweiler, a member of the Board since 2018, will not stand for re-election due to approaching the age limit as stipulated in the Organizational Regulations of Sonova Holding AG. After an introductory year, the Board will also nominate Gilbert Achermann at the AGM 2025 to succeed the current Chair, Robert Spoerry, who will also retire from his Board duties due to reaching the age limit, as previously communicated. If approved by the shareholders at the AGM 2025, the proposed changes will reduce the number of Board members from 10 to 8, as planned. Laura Stoltenberg (born 1973, U.S. citizen) is a seasoned medical device executive with extensive international experience in general management, strategy, business development as well as M&A. She currently serves as the CEO of Cryosa, a clinical-stage medical device company developing a novel therapeutic solution for obstructive sleep apnea. Prior to her current role, she has held among others various leadership positions at Halma PLC, Medtronic, and GE Healthcare. Laura holds an MBA from Columbia Business School (US) and bachelor's degrees in electrical engineering and management from Bucknell University (US). Robert Spoerry, Chair of the Board of Directors of Sonova Holding AG, stated:“We are pleased to propose Laura Stoltenberg as a new member of the Board of Directors. With her impressive and diverse track record in the Medtech industry, she will be a valuable addition to our Board. I also want to take the opportunity to express my thanks and sincere gratitude to both Stacy Enxing Seng and Lukas Braunschweiler for their many years of collaboration, dedication, and contributions to the company. We wish them both the best in their future endeavors.” – End – Contacts: Investor Relations Thomas Bernhardsgrütter +41 58 928 33 44

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group's globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2023/24 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion, with a net profit of CHF 610 million. Over 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova's vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing. For more information please visit . Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or un-certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

