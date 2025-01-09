Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Intershop with successful December transactions

A further two purchases and two disposals in December marked the end of a transaction-rich year 2024. In the 2024 year, a total of seven properties were purchased, six were sold and a further purchase, which is expected to be completed in February 2025, was notarised. In December 2024, the commercial and storage building at Honeywellplatz 1 in 8157 Dielsdorf (ZH) and the office, commercial and storage building at Industriering 19 and 43 in 3250 Lyss (BE) were sold at a profit. The development potential of both properties had been fully utilised and through these sales has now been realised. The gross sales proceeds amounted to around CHF 41 million. As a result, the profit before taxes from realised sales will be slightly higher than the expectation of CHF 10 to 20 million communicated in the half-year report. During the same period, Intershop has acquired a staff building with a disused hotel at Hohenbühlstrasse 1, 3, 5 in 8152 Opfikon (ZH), which is to be replaced in the medium term by a new residential development and will be rented out in its entirety on an interim basis. The property is expected to generate annual rental income of CHF 0.6 million. In addition, a logistics and retail building with a land reserve was acquired at Riedmoosstrasse 10, 10a, 12 in 3172 Niederwangen (BE). The fully let property, with an annual target rental income of CHF 2.4 million, is part of the significant 'Juch-Hallmatt' development zone, where, among other things, the new Bern Cantonal Police Centre is being built. The two properties have considerable development and added-value potential. In addition, Intershop notarised the purchase of a long-term fully let commercial property with a target rental income of CHF 1.0 million in the industrial zone of Kemptthal in December 2024. The closing is agreed for February 2025. The acquisitions will not only provide a stable contribution to total rental income but also expand the development pipeline. Intershop will provide details of the transactions as part of its annual reporting. Contact Simon Haus, CEO Florian Balschun, CFO Company portrait IIntershop is the oldest real estate company listed at SIX Swiss Exchange and invests primarily in commercial properties in Switzerland. As at June 30, 2024, the portfolio comprised 44 properties with a rentable area of around 524,000 m2 and a market value of around 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests primarily in the Zurich economic area, the Lake Geneva region and along the main transport axes. The portfolio combines high earning power and security thanks to diversification of use and geography with considerable value-added potential in the developable properties. Agenda 27.02.2025 Publication of Annual Report 2024 with media and financial analyst conference 01.04.2025 62nd Annual General Meeting 26.08.2025 Publication of the Half-Year Report 2025 with online presentation for media representatives and Financial Analysts Download Press release (PDF)

