Camscanner Elevates AI Offerings For Smarter Work And Learning In 2025

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2025 – CamScanner , a global leader in document-scanning apps with over 300 million users, is advancing the integration of Artificial Intelligence in 2025 with innovative features designed to improve user productivity. The company's portfolio of cutting-edge AI solutions allows students and professionals alike to manage documents and solve complex challenges with ease.

A pair of new AI features, CamScanner AI and Solver AI, enables users to analyze content in real time while simultaneously simplifying complex formulas into smaller and more-understandable pieces. CamScanner AI specializes in interpreting documents with its content-analysis feature and an interactive chatbot. Solver AI boasts the ability to assist students with problem-solving by delivering responses to even the most challenging prompts in just seconds and providing an interactive chatbot for follow-up questions.

"AI will continue to be one of the most transformative forces in 2025," said Kevin Cao, General Manager of CamScanner."At CamScanner, we began adopting AI on our app several years ago. In 2024 alone, we launched several impactful features that allow users to digitize, interpret, and interact with their documents, solving real-world challenges." Features from 2024 include CamScanner's proprietary AI-Scan Engine technology, which uses advanced AI to automatically fix distortions and restore documents' original layout so even complex and curved pages scan flawlessly. Powering the AI-Scan Engine, CamScanner's Magic Pro Filters automatically remove shadows, blurs and creases, then smooth-out curved surfaces to deliver clear, distortion-free scans in just one tap. The app's Formula Extraction Feature identifies math equations, converts them to LaTeX, and enables easy export and editing, making problem-solving more efficient.

"With a relentless pursuit of R&D, we're dedicated to delivering exciting new features this year," Cao said."CamScanner is and continues to evolve as a powerful efficiency tool for students, professionals, remote workers, and creatives, empowering everyone to work smarter." Follow CamScanner on X/Twitter , YouTub , and Instagra for our latest updates and campaigns.

