Vote For The Most Beautiful Weather Picture From Switzerland In 2024

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The year 2024 witnessed countless spectacular weather phenomena, and now you can help select "The Picture of the Year."



This content was published on January 8, 2025 - 11:00 1 minute SRF

Switzerland recorded the coldest temperatures of a winter season in 2024, as well as its mildest February on record. The year also brought the Northern Lights to Switzerland, along with heavy rains that triggered flooding and landslides.

Many of these extraordinary weather events have been captured in stunning photographs, curated by the team at the public broadcaster's weather service, SRF Meteo.

January 19, 2024: Steinhausen, canton Zug Lars Fuchs

February 18, 2024: Hoher Kasten, between St Gallen and Appenzell Inner Rhodes Andreas Rusterholz

Jura range, in canton Solothurn Andy Büttiker

April 13, 2024: Ballmoos, canton Bern Tobias Messerli

May 30, 2024: Herzogenbuchsee, canton Bern Michael Wüthrich

June 22, 2024: Aesch, canton Basel Country Christian Bieri

July 12, 2024: Mont Vully, canton Vaud Pablo Marmora

August 12, 2024: Zurich city, in canton Zurich Nadine Spielmann

September 18, 2024: Furka area, between canton Uri and Valais Peter Limacher

October 12, 2024: Belchenflue, canton Basel Country Kevin Buess

November 17, 2024: Fiescheralp, canton Valais Esther Verri

December 25th: Saas-Fee, canton Valais Petra Montandon

























Now it's your turn to choose your favourite for“The Picture of the Year.” Voting is open until Friday, January 10, 2025. To cast your vote, visit the SRF Meteo websiteExternal link .