Vote For The Most Beautiful Weather Picture From Switzerland In 2024
The year 2024 witnessed countless spectacular weather phenomena, and now you can help select "The Picture of the Year."
January 8, 2025 - 11:00
Switzerland recorded the coldest temperatures of a winter season in 2024, as well as its mildest February on record. The year also brought the Northern Lights to Switzerland, along with heavy rains that triggered flooding and landslides.
Many of these extraordinary weather events have been captured in stunning photographs, curated by the team at the public broadcaster's weather service, SRF Meteo.
January 19, 2024: Steinhausen, canton Zug
Lars Fuchs
February 18, 2024: Hoher Kasten, between St Gallen and Appenzell Inner Rhodes
Andreas Rusterholz
Jura range, in canton Solothurn
Andy Büttiker
April 13, 2024: Ballmoos, canton Bern
Tobias Messerli
May 30, 2024: Herzogenbuchsee, canton Bern
Michael Wüthrich
June 22, 2024: Aesch, canton Basel Country
Christian Bieri
July 12, 2024: Mont Vully, canton Vaud
Pablo Marmora
August 12, 2024: Zurich city, in canton Zurich
Nadine Spielmann
September 18, 2024: Furka area, between canton Uri and Valais
Peter Limacher
October 12, 2024: Belchenflue, canton Basel Country
Kevin Buess
November 17, 2024: Fiescheralp, canton Valais
Esther Verri
December 25th: Saas-Fee, canton Valais
Petra Montandon
Now it's your turn to choose your favourite for“The Picture of the Year.” Voting is open until Friday, January 10, 2025. To cast your vote, visit the SRF Meteo websiteExternal link .
