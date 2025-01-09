Municipality Ministry's Aquatic Research Center Helps Increase Fish Stock

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Aquatic Research Center at Ras Matbakh, run by the of Municipality, is contributing greatly to developing fish production and increasing the stock of fish of high economic value in the sea through advanced research and innovative initiatives.

The center enhances food security, protects biodiversity, and sustains marine resources, which is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The center produced baby fish like Al Sibaiti, Al Shaqra, Al Sha'm, Al Shafi and Al Hamour in large quantities to release in the sea and provide to local fish farm for fattening.



The process of releasing baby fish into the sea, which has been ongoing for many years, is expected to contribute to achieving a significant increase in fish stocks and also in fish production from the types of fish produced in the fish hatchery at the Center.

Aquatic Research Center is the largest project of fish farming in Qatar comprising with research units for marine life and fish farming.

The center is conducting research work, producing fingerlings of fish and releasing them in the sea to ensure fish stock in the sea and provide fingerlings to fish farms for fattening to ensure food security in the country.

It has two hatcheries for fish and shrimp which are equipped with most advanced technologies on the international level.

The fish hatchery is working with a closed intensive system, Recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) and shrimp hatchery is working with Biofloc technology.

Aquatic Research Center at Ras Matbakh has emerged the largest farming project for Hamour fish in Gulf region with the capacity of one million fingerlings in a year.

Plans are afoot to expand the facility of the center to build bigger ponds to increase the production capacity and set up a model farm for research purpose.

The Centre is playing key role in the field of water research, developing the fisheries sector, providing technical support and contributing to achieving self-sufficiency, food security and the annual production capacity of marine resources.