S. Korea, US Ink Mou On Nuke Exports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the US have formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on principles concerning nuclear exports and cooperation, public broadcaster KBS reported on Thursday, citing the of Industry, Trade and in Seoul.

South Korea's and foreign ministries and the US departments of Energy and State signed the memorandum in Washington on Wednesday (Washington time), the ministry said.

South Korean Industry Ahn Duk-geun and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm attended the signing event, which came about two months after the two sides initialed the document in November.

In a joint statement issued after the signing, the two nations said they have worked together on civil nuclear power for more than 70 years and the cornerstone of this cooperation reflects the two countries' mutual dedication to maximizing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy under the international standards of nuclear safety, security, safeguards and nonproliferation.

The statement said the memorandum provides a framework for the parties to cooperate on expanding civil nuclear power in third countries while strengthening the administration of export controls on civil nuclear technology. (end)

