(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9th January 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 8th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,135 Lowest price per share (pence): 724.00 Highest price per share (pence): 747.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 730.5705

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,461,356 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,461,356 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 730.5705 10,135 724.00 747.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 08 January 2025 10:05:42 291 747.00 XLON 00317954436TRLO1 08 January 2025 10:05:42 208 747.00 XLON 00317954437TRLO1 08 January 2025 10:05:42 21 747.00 XLON 00317954438TRLO1 08 January 2025 10:05:43 200 746.00 XLON 00317954440TRLO1 08 January 2025 10:05:43 4 746.00 XLON 00317954441TRLO1 08 January 2025 10:05:43 111 746.00 XLON 00317954442TRLO1 08 January 2025 10:05:43 112 745.00 XLON 00317954443TRLO1 08 January 2025 10:25:45 113 743.00 XLON 00317954992TRLO1 08 January 2025 10:44:16 108 741.00 XLON 00317955563TRLO1 08 January 2025 11:00:37 113 740.00 XLON 00317956259TRLO1 08 January 2025 11:12:24 38 739.00 XLON 00317956528TRLO1 08 January 2025 11:20:09 68 739.00 XLON 00317956807TRLO1 08 January 2025 11:20:09 38 739.00 XLON 00317956808TRLO1 08 January 2025 11:30:03 114 738.00 XLON 00317957423TRLO1 08 January 2025 11:34:21 112 736.00 XLON 00317957838TRLO1 08 January 2025 11:50:56 113 737.00 XLON 00317958743TRLO1 08 January 2025 12:01:16 113 737.00 XLON 00317958989TRLO1 08 January 2025 12:04:41 106 735.00 XLON 00317959158TRLO1 08 January 2025 12:20:34 110 731.00 XLON 00317960176TRLO1 08 January 2025 12:52:44 2 730.00 XLON 00317961128TRLO1 08 January 2025 13:05:35 213 733.00 XLON 00317961620TRLO1 08 January 2025 13:05:35 106 733.00 XLON 00317961621TRLO1 08 January 2025 13:14:30 31 728.00 XLON 00317961969TRLO1 08 January 2025 13:24:32 111 731.00 XLON 00317962293TRLO1 08 January 2025 13:24:32 155 731.00 XLON 00317962294TRLO1 08 January 2025 13:26:45 108 731.00 XLON 00317962332TRLO1 08 January 2025 13:27:13 114 731.00 XLON 00317962339TRLO1 08 January 2025 13:51:45 21 730.00 XLON 00317963279TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:08:14 424 731.00 XLON 00317964134TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:08:14 21 731.00 XLON 00317964135TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:08:14 111 731.00 XLON 00317964136TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:10:12 98 730.00 XLON 00317964203TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:10:12 93 730.00 XLON 00317964204TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:10:12 139 730.00 XLON 00317964205TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:11:14 8 730.00 XLON 00317964220TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:11:14 219 730.00 XLON 00317964221TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:12:21 4 730.00 XLON 00317964252TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:18:22 97 730.00 XLON 00317964523TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:18:22 9 730.00 XLON 00317964524TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:26:28 105 730.00 XLON 00317964872TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:32:25 108 729.00 XLON 00317965309TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:32:25 107 729.00 XLON 00317965310TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:32:25 15 729.00 XLON 00317965311TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:32:33 92 729.00 XLON 00317965332TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:32:33 3 729.00 XLON 00317965333TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:32:33 13 729.00 XLON 00317965334TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:34:27 109 729.00 XLON 00317965424TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:35:15 100 729.00 XLON 00317965455TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:35:15 8 729.00 XLON 00317965456TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:35:15 108 729.00 XLON 00317965457TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:35:15 84 729.00 XLON 00317965458TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:35:15 24 729.00 XLON 00317965459TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:35:15 1 729.00 XLON 00317965460TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:42:25 127 728.00 XLON 00317965928TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:42:25 86 728.00 XLON 00317965929TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:42:39 127 728.00 XLON 00317965958TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:46:37 77 728.00 XLON 00317966121TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:48:04 340 728.00 XLON 00317966234TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:50:39 114 728.00 XLON 00317966383TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:56:21 106 727.00 XLON 00317966701TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:56:21 106 727.00 XLON 00317966702TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:56:21 105 727.00 XLON 00317966703TRLO1 08 January 2025 14:56:21 106 727.00 XLON 00317966704TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:02:58 111 727.00 XLON 00317967180TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:08:17 97 727.00 XLON 00317967488TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:08:17 12 727.00 XLON 00317967489TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:09:06 98 726.00 XLON 00317967541TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:11:00 325 726.00 XLON 00317967653TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:13:22 107 726.00 XLON 00317967741TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:14:16 106 726.00 XLON 00317967783TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:14:16 106 726.00 XLON 00317967784TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:14:16 1 726.00 XLON 00317967785TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:07 111 725.00 XLON 00317968963TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:07 111 725.00 XLON 00317968964TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:07 111 725.00 XLON 00317968965TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:07 110 725.00 XLON 00317968966TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:07 111 725.00 XLON 00317968967TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:07 110 725.00 XLON 00317968968TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:07 111 725.00 XLON 00317968969TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:07 111 725.00 XLON 00317968970TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:07 111 725.00 XLON 00317968971TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:38 111 724.00 XLON 00317968991TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:46:38 80 724.00 XLON 00317968992TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:48:22 228 725.00 XLON 00317969082TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:50:22 1 724.00 XLON 00317969236TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:50:22 113 724.00 XLON 00317969237TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:50:22 114 724.00 XLON 00317969238TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:50:22 113 724.00 XLON 00317969239TRLO1 08 January 2025 15:52:37 211 728.00 XLON 00317969406TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:01:29 110 726.00 XLON 00317970229TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:01:42 39 726.00 XLON 00317970244TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:02:28 72 726.00 XLON 00317970311TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:04:44 110 726.00 XLON 00317970509TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:04:44 39 726.00 XLON 00317970510TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:05:02 72 726.00 XLON 00317970523TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:10:01 39 726.00 XLON 00317971166TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:10:01 60 726.00 XLON 00317971167TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:11:43 12 726.00 XLON 00317971261TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:11:43 4 726.00 XLON 00317971262TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:15:02 95 726.00 XLON 00317971524TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:15:02 16 726.00 XLON 00317971526TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:15:02 50 726.00 XLON 00317971527TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:15:13 65 726.00 XLON 00317971541TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:15:13 45 726.00 XLON 00317971542TRLO1 08 January 2025 16:17:21 28 725.00 XLON 00317971663TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970