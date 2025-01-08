Mahindra Unveils State-Of-The-Art EV Manufacturing Facility In Pune

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 8 (KNN)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) inaugurated its new electric vehicle and battery assembly facility on January 8 at its Chakan near Pune, Maharashtra.



The facility, designed to produce Electric Origin SUVs, represents a significant expansion of the company's manufacturing capabilities within its existing 2.83 square kilometer Chakan complex, one of India's largest greenfield projects.

The new facility demonstrates Mahindra's commitment to sustainable manufacturing, operating entirely on and maintaining water-positive status.



With an expansive footprint of 88,000 square meters dedicated to EV operations, the plant incorporates cutting-edge technology, including a fully automated press shop and an artificial intelligence-driven body shop.



The facility will also house what the company describes as India's most sophisticated robotic paint shops, with over 500 robots deployed throughout the manufacturing process.

The automaker has allocated Rs 4,500 crore for this facility as part of its broader Rs 16,000 crore investment plan spanning from FY 2021-22 to FY 2026-27.



This investment encompasses comprehensive development areas, including powertrain systems, product development, software integration, technological advancements, and manufacturing capacity enhancement.

A notable feature of the facility is its battery assembly plant, which Mahindra claims will operate as one of the world's most compact battery manufacturing lines.



The plant will utilise patented processes and employ lean module assembly techniques to optimise production efficiency.

