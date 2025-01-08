(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Deus Robotics secures $3 million to enable robot interoperability for warehouses

January 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Deus Robotics , a provider of warehouse robotic automation, has closed a $3 million seed funding round led by U.Ventures, with participation from 1991 Ventures, SID Venture Partners, Sigma Software Labs, and SD Capital.

The company offers an end-to-end robotic automation solution consisting of a unique AI that enables seamless integration, management, and optimization of robots from any manufacturer, and an advanced fleet of AI-enhanced robots from a variety of manufacturers to meet the majority of warehouse automation needs.

Deus Robotics seeks to leverage the funding to fine-tune its product and fuel robotic adoption across the warehouse industry, primarily in the UK.

Commenting on the investment, Andrew Sorohan, Venture Director of U.Ventures, says that Deus Robotics has three fundamentals the fund seeks in frontier tech companies: transformative tech vision, extreme founder resilience, and validated market pull.

Sorohan says:“Deus Robotics combines technical excellence with the kind of resilient execution that turns great technology into category-defining companies.

“We're backing the company because they're not just building robots – they are redefining robotic automation. Traditional robotic solutions are often too rigid or too complex to scale.

“By blending deep robotics and computer vision expertise, Deus Robotics has created a set of products that can be up and running in weeks, rather than months.”

He adds:“The global impact potential here is massive. Deus Robotics enables a new paradigm of flexible automation that can transform how mid-sized warehouses operate – making automation accessible to the backbone of global supply chains, not just the giants.”

The Deus Robotics solution addresses a critical challenge in warehouse operations.

Pavlo Pikulin, founder and CEO of Deus Robotics, says:“Robots from different manufacturers often operate in silos, unable to communicate effectively. Our AI platform provides a unified system for integrating, managing, and optimizing any type of robot.

“This empowers warehouses to effortlessly add or switch robots from any provider without incurring additional integration costs, resulting in a significant boost in operational efficiency.”

The company's solution has already demonstrated its impact in real-world applications.

Pikulin says:“We have successfully launched five robotic automation projects with two leading logistics giants. Our solution has delivered a remarkable 300 percent improvement in operational efficiency.”

Andrey Stavnitser, SD Capital founding partner, says:“A 300 percent increase in efficiency is a highly compelling argument for embracing this innovation.

“We are impressed by the approach of Deus Robotics and firmly believe that the future lies in automating every potential bottleneck within the logistics chain.”

Philipp Grushko, another SD Capital founding partner, says:“As veterans of Ukraine's largest infrastructure port business, we have a profound understanding of the value of automating logistics operations.

“Engaging daily with real-world clients – ranging from large-scale enterprises to smaller warehouse service users – we grasp the advantages of the Deus Robotics system from the inside out.”

With the new funding, Deus Robotics also seeks to boost the popularity of robotics for more logistics businesses.

Antonina Iermeichuk, co-founder and COO of Deus Robotics, says:“The investment will help us bolster and extend our team, and exhibit the effectiveness of robotic solutions to both existing and new clients.”

Vision for the future

In 2025, the company is planning to focus on the UK warehouse market.

Denis Gursky, partner at 1991 Ventures, one of the investors in the company, says:“At 1991 Ventures, our mission is to connect British capital with Ukraine's exceptional tech talent, and investing in Deus Robotics aligns perfectly with that vision.

“By supporting companies like Deus Robotics, we're not only backing groundbreaking technology but also highlighting Ukraine as a growing hub of innovation with the potential to shape global industries.”

However, Deus Robotics is planning to go beyond the warehousing industry in a more distant future. Its' platform is not limited to warehouses; its versatility extends to a range of industries, tapping into the robotics market's transformative potential.

Pikulin says:“Robots are on track to become a fundamental part of everyday life and business, and we're at the forefront of making that happen: we've built technology critical for enabling robots and businesses to work together.”

The robotics market remains largely untapped, with early innovators poised to become trillion-dollar leaders.

Pikulin says:“Our platform doesn't just help businesses today – it's laying the groundwork for the robotics-driven world of tomorrow.

“By enabling robots from different brands to work together, we're making it easier for businesses to adopt robotics while creating a point of gravity for robotics manufacturers. This is driving a more connected and scalable robotics industry.”

Pikulin says:“In summary, our innovation not only transforms how businesses operate but also positions us as a key enabler in a future dominated by robotics.

“By redefining robotics integration, saving businesses time and money, and driving industry-wide growth, we believe we're building the foundation for a trillion-dollar company.”