P&R Measurement Debuts At CES 2025: Redefining AI Industrial Applications And Flexible Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since its founding in 2011, P&R Measurement has transformed from a TMC (Test/Measurement/Control) design company into a comprehensive solutions provider, continuously driving advancements in technological innovation and leadership. In 2023, the company introduced the groundbreaking PRIME, a transformative AI Agent that exemplifies its forward-thinking vision. At CES 2025, PRIME, along with a full lineup of featured products, is highlighting P&R Measurement's robust technological foundation and new directions for industrial to a global audience.

PRIME Makes Its Global Debut: Empowering the Future with Industrial AI

PRIME, P&R Measurement's self-developed industrial AI Agent, is the centerpiece of its CES 2025 showcase. PRIME integrates industry testing and manufacturing processes with advanced AI intelligence and automation capabilities, simplifying engineering workflows and reducing technical barriers. It empowers non-expert users to confidently tackle complex engineering tasks.

P&R Measurement envisions its AI applications as a transformative force, advancing industrial manufacturing and services through innovations. By leveraging AI, the company aims to deliver greater value to clients while unlocking new opportunities for business growth.

Lei Wang, founder and chairman of P&R Measurement, emphasized AI's role in reshaping the global manufacturing landscape:

"With the rapid development of AI technology, we are at an unprecedented turning point. AI bridges the gap between upstream suppliers and consumer endpoints in manufacturing. By integrating cross-industry technologies and ideas, we aim to empower customers to drive innovation. This approach addresses the growing demand for personalized and efficient production."

"Our focus is on deeply integrating advanced AI, information technology, and testing, measurement, and control systems to address long-standing challenges in industrial testing and automation, improving intelligence and efficiency," Lei further explained. "We also prioritize flexible manufacturing to reduce the gap between consumers and production, lowering costs in the CTM (Customer-to-Manufacturer) model. Additionally, we aim to make engineering R&D more accessible by enabling seamless communication between natural and engineering languages, bringing advanced technologies to more creators."

Flexible Manufacturing Takes Center Stage: Tailored Solutions for Global Enterprises

P&R Measurement's flexible manufacturing solutions are also captivating audiences at CES 2025. The company provides customized solutions for automated testing and assembly lines to improve precision, reliability, and efficiency in production.

A standout innovation is its Smart Lab, an automated laboratory platform powered by AI and IoT. Designed to accelerate product development, Smart Lab reduced energy consumption in high-energy labs by 30% in its collaboration with a leading home appliance manufacturer, lowered the client's R&D testing costs, and significantly improved testing efficiency for home appliance development.

Additionally, P&R Measurement is showcasing A2S Lab, a state-of-the-art sensory testing solution, and A2TP, a versatile flexible testing platform. Both innovations accelerate complex testing and verification processes, enhancing efficiency and user experience.

Cross-Industry Collaboration and Recognition

P&R Measurement leverages its expertise across AI, information technology, industrial manufacturing, measurement and testing to deliver innovative solutions for clients in consumer electronics, home appliances, and automotive sectors.

In partnership with a leading automotive manufacturer, P&R Measurement delivered a visual defect detection solution powered by AI algorithms. By training detection models, this solution enabled reliable appearance defect detection for large automotive parts, achieving pass rate exceeding 99.8%.

For a global consumer electronics company, P&R Measurement utilized AI deep learning-based discriminative models to map objective test data to psychoacoustics signals, minimizing interference factors on the production line and automating laboratory-level testing directly on the production lines with efficient sound anomaly detection.

These revolutionary innovations have successfully addressed critical challenges in on-time delivery, earning P&R Measurement widespread market recognition.

Data-Driven Innovation: P&R Measurement's Vision for the Future

By prioritizing customer needs, P&R Measurement drives the transformation of intelligent manufacturing. The company remains committed to integrating AI and advanced testing, measurement, and control technologies into both industrial and everyday applications. Its flexible solution enhances the flexibility and adaptability of production systems, enabling quick response to evolving market demands. This customer-centric approach has earned P&R Measurement widespread trust and praise from its clients.

Following CES 2025, P&R Measurement is set to showcase cutting-edge products and forward-looking concepts at DesignCon2025 on January 28, further solidifying its leadership in redefining the future of global industrial ecosystems.

