CDB Approves USD909,000 Grant To The UWI

Strengthen Water Resource Management and Build Climate Resilience in Jamaica

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Development (CDB/the Bank) has approved a grant of USD909,000 to The University of the West Indies (UWI) to support critical efforts in strengthening water resource management and building climate resilience in Jamaica's coastal and inland communities.

Jamaica is among the 36 most water-stressed countries in the world, according to the World Resources Institute. Despite having an abundant freshwater supply, with 77 percent of safe yield remaining unused, water distribution across the island is uneven. Primary water sources are concentrated in the north, while population centres, industries, and agricultural areas are predominantly in the south. Rural and semi-urban communities often face chronic water shortages, poor water quality, and unreliable distribution systems. These challenges are further compounded by aging infrastructure, insufficient treatment capacity, and inadequate storage facilities.

Climate change poses an additional threat to Jamaica's water security. The island frequently experiences droughts, hurricanes, tropical storms, extreme rainfall, extensive flooding, leading to infrastructure damage and loss. More than half of Jamaica's nearly three million residents live in coastal areas, making them particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels, storm surges, and shoreline erosion. Addressing these challenges is essential for improving water access and security for all Jamaicans.

The Technical Assistance – Strengthening Water Resource Management and Climate Resilience in Coastal and Inland Communities – Jamaica project targets the coastal community of Port Maria and the inland Kingston and Rio Cobre Basins. Project funds will be used to finance consulting services and procure goods and services aimed at strengthening water resource management and enhancing climate resilience in coastal and inland watershed communities in Jamaica. Activities will include a comprehensive assessment of water resources in the Kingston and Rio Cobre Basins, the design and development of gender-responsive and socially inclusive flood early warning systems, and the enhancement of knowledge, awareness, and capacity building for vulnerable communities. The remaining USD 355,220 of the total project cost of USD1,264,220 will be provided by The UWI as counterpart funding.

“We are dedicated to fostering sustainable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to the region. This project will help strengthen community resilience to climate change and extreme weather events by improving water quality and security, and flood risk management in Jamaica. A clear understanding of water availability and quality is essential for effective water management. Equality important is enhanced flood forecasting capabilities to better predict and respond to flood events and, consequently, protect lives and livelihoods. We are excited to collaborate with the UWI to bring this project to life,” said Dr Yves Robert Personna, senior programme manager, CDB environmental sustainability unit.

Dr Debbie-Ann Gordon-Smith, UWI Lecturer and Project Lead, expressed gratitude for the bank's input.

“Through this grant, The UWI will be able to honour its commitment to supporting national and regional development through improved water resource management and climate resilience in flood-prone communities. This project will provide vital assistance to communities that are experiencing significant climate-related challenges, as important steps will be made towards securing Jamaica's water resources and empowering vulnerable populations. We look forward to this collaboration with the CDB and other stakeholders on this journey towards a climate-resilient Jamaica.”

The project is being executed under CDB's Caribbean Action for Resilience Enhancement (CARE) Programme, which is funded by the European Union through the 11th European Development Fund's (EDF) Intra-African Caribbean Pacific – European Union (ACP-EU) Natural Disaster Risk Reduction Programme. CARE is a five-year, €14 million initiative to support disaster risk management and climate resilience-building efforts in CDB's 19 Borrowing Member Countries. The programme provides grant financing to support initiatives aimed at improving governance on disaster risk management and climate change adaptation.

CDB has previously provided grant funding to UWI under CARE for the implementation of the Climate Systems, Techniques, and Resources for Improved Decision-Making, Education, and Sustainability as well as provided technical assistance to the Water Resources Authority to upgrade and expand the flood early warning system in the Bog Walk Gorge.

