Coffee Exports Rise By 16% As Colombia’S Harvest Hits New Heights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's coffee production for 2024 reached an impressive 13.99 million 60-kilogram bags, according to the National Federation of Coffee Growers.



This figure marks a significant increase from the previous year's output of 11.35 million bags, showcasing a positive trend in the industry. The preliminary value of this record harvest stands at $16 trillion pesos, highlighting the economic impact of coffee cultivation in Colombia .



In December 2024, coffee production surged by 47% compared to December 2023. Exports also reflected growth, increasing by 16% over the last year. Specifically, December exports rose from 10,579 bags in 2023 to 12,301 bags in 2024.



This demonstrates a robust market demand for Colombian coffee. Germán Bahamón Jaramillo, the manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, expressed satisfaction with these results.







He noted that the coffee growers' efforts in renewal and fertilization contributed significantly to this success. The adoption of resistant varieties played a crucial role in achieving sustainable productivity. However, not all aspects of the market showed positive trends.



Preliminary data indicated a sharp decline in importer activity, with a staggering 72% drop in December 2024 compared to the same month in 2023. This decrease saw imports fall from 94,000 bags to just 26,000 bags.

