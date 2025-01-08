Dollar Stays Steady Amid Trump’S Tariff Plans

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On January 8, 2025, the dollar closed at R$ 6.1106, reflecting a slight increase of 0.08%. This stability occurred despite global concerns over potential tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump.



News reports suggest that is considering declaring a national economic emergency. This move would enable him to impose substantial tariffs on imports from several countries.



The dollar's performance aligns with broader market trends. Investors reacted positively to strong economic data from the U.S., which included an unexpected rise in job vacancies and low unemployment claims.



These factors contributed to a market environment that favored the dollar, even as fears of a trade war loomed. Trump's proposed tariffs could reshape international trade relationships.



He aims to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China. Analysts predict that these tariffs could generate approximately $1.2 trillion in revenue from 2025 to 2034.







However, they also warn that such measures might reduce GDP by 0.4% and lead to the loss of nearly 345,000 jobs. The exchange rate for the dollar against the Brazilian real has fluctuated recently, with rates reaching as high as R$ 6.220 earlier in January.



This volatility reflects ongoing uncertainties in both domestic and international markets. As Trump's administration prepares to take office, businesses and consumers brace for potential price increases due to tariffs.



Economists generally agree that tariffs tend to raise prices and diminish economic growth. The implications of these policies will likely extend beyond immediate financial markets, influencing global trade dynamics for years to come.

