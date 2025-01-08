IGT Earns Top Score In Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company maintains score of 100 on annual assessment recognizing LGBTQ+ workplace equality

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT ) announced today that it maintained its top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign ("HRC") Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality ("CEI"), the United States' foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The 2025 CEI includes a record 1,449 participants and showcases how U.S.-based companies promote LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The CEI rated businesses on detailed criteria across four central pillars including non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

"IGT once again achieving a top score in HRC Foundation's 2025 CEI showcases our commitment to building a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where LGBTQ+ employees can thrive and feel safe, supported and empowered,"

said

Brian Blake, IGT Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion . "IGT believes that diversity, equity and inclusion are critical to the value we create in the market. We are continuously evolving our policies, practices and benefits to ensure IGT remains an inclusive employer for LGTBQ+ professionals, and this recognition from the HRC motivates us to continue fostering a culture where all employees feel valued."

IGT's Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion ("DEI") has implemented a range of programs, policy and systems changes, and leading practices that have promoted all dimensions of diversity to make it a more attractive and inclusive employer. These actions include, but are not limited to:



Implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes, including utilizing

LGBTQ+ job boards to post positions.

Creating and supporting employee-led and executive-sponsored employee impact groups, including the LGBTQ+ group, PRIDE with IGT, to work cohesively with IGT's DEI team and support the development of new programming and policies.

Facilitating mandatory and elective employee training courses that help support

IGT's DEI initiatives, including training on unconscious bias, cultural awareness, and harassment.

Establishing gender transition guidelines to best support an employee who is transitioning as well as their manager, human resources business partner, or a dependent.

Establishing and enforcing transgender-inclusive restroom/facilities policy and gender-neutral dress code policies.

Allowing employees to personally select and share their preferred pronouns. Hosting career resource fairs for various communities, including the LGBTQ+ community, providing tools and opportunities to confidently approach today's job market.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT ) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit .

