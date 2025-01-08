MCCATHERN, SHOKOUHI, EVANS FILES LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF LOCAL FAMILY AGAINST NORTH TEXAS DAYCARE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A North Texas family has filed a lawsuit in Collin County against Children's Lighthouse in Prosper, TX and other defendants, after their 2-year-old child became trapped in a drainage hole for over an hour filled with fecal water next to the daycare playground.

Attorneys at McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans filed a lawsuit against the daycare and others who failed to act swiftly when she went missing. McCathern

believes the daycare is at fault for not taking appropriate measures before the incident to prevent something like this from happening and from the inexplicable handling of the situation afterward. The daycare staff did not immediately call 911 or police after noticing the child was missing. She was eventually found after spending more than an hour alone in the cold dark hole filled with water, according to the suit, covered in filth and showing signs of distress.

Attorney Levi McCathern stated: "Children's Lighthouse has shown a troubling lack of cooperation with our clients throughout this ordeal. At the very least, they owe it to this family to provide the video footage so we can fully understand how such a tragedy occurred. Their negligence must be addressed, and those responsible must be held to account."

Attorney Ty Sheaks added: "As a father, it's unimaginable to think of the sheer helplessness one must feel knowing your child was trapped in a confined space, essentially a tomb, due to a preschool's failure to protect them. Children's Lighthouse must be held accountable for this unfathomable lack of safety and oversight."

McCathern Law is seeking answers from the daycare and believes they should immediately turn over the surveillance footage of the incident to the parents, something they have neglected to do, and take accountability for their actions rather than continuing damage control and attempting to shift the blame.

