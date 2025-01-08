Compass To Present At The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP ) ("Compass"), the largest residential brokerage in the United States by sales volume1

announces the participation of CEO & Founder Robert Reffkin and CFO Kalani Reelitz at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The event will take place on January 15, 2025, at the

Lotte NY Palace Hotel.

Reffkin and Reelitz will be participating in fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET followed by one-on-one and group meetings with investors for the remainder of the day. The fireside chat will be publicly accessible through a webcast and will be available as a replay under the Events & Presentations section for 90 days on the Compass Investor Relations website: .

Webcast Details:

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Date: 1/15/25

Link:

About Compass

Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume1. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit .

1

Compass was ranked number one real estate brokerage in sales volume for 2023 by Real Trends in March 2024 for the third year in a row

SOURCE COMPASS

